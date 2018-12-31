JANUARY
• Former Friendswood Chief of Police Jared “Jed” Stout died Jan. 14 in Castle Rock, Colo., of bladder cancer. He was 81. Stout was police chief of Friendswood from 1989 to 2001. He retired from law enforcement in 2001.
• Thomas Engells, who had been police chief at the University of Texas Medical Branch since 2010, died Jan. 21 He was 59. Engells was a law enforcement officer for the University of Texas System for more than 34 years and had twice been named the system’s police chief of the year, in 2011 and 2014.
AUGUST
• A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, the former state senator who pioneered laws protecting public access to Texas beaches and was near legendary on the island, died Aug. 10 in hospice care. He was 92.
Schwartz was born in Galveston and represented the island in the Texas House from 1955 to 1959, and then in the Senate from 1960 to 1981. A liberal Democrat outnumbered by conservative members of his own party, Schwartz was an environmental protectionist, a civil rights leader and a consumer champion.
November
• Robert Morris “Booma” Canon, who is credited with helping found the Galveston Art Center, died Nov. 9 at his home in Sardis, Mississippi. He was 77.
Canon was an entrepreneur and president of The Mississippi Festival Foundation, a founding member of the Mississippi Arts Commission, founding director of the Panola Playhouse, the Galveston Art Center, the San Antonio Performing Arts Association and Local Arts Agency for the National Endowment for the Arts.
