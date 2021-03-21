Since Gov. Greg Abbott removed all statewide COVID-19 mandates, there have been at least three incidents where police were called when someone refused to either mask up or leave private business. In one, a maskless woman was detained for refusing to leave a bank when asked; the next day, that same woman was arrested for refusing to leave an office supply store; finally, a man was caught on store video stabbing an employee who asked him to pit on a mask or leave.
The Question of the Week is: Should police be involved in incidents where people refuse to either put on masks or leave the premises if business owners ask them to?
• Yes, trespassing is a crime
• No, it's a waste of police resources
• No, property owners have no right to make their own rules
