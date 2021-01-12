GALVESTON
Although colleges and universities across the nation report lower enrollment, University of Texas Medical Branch is seeing its highest level of students as the pandemic drives them to health-related fields.
The medical branch posted its largest enrollment ever in its fall 2020 semester, said Scott Boeh, registrar and assistant vice president for student services. Its student body went from 3,323 in fall 2019 to 3,429 in fall 2020, a 3.2 percent increase, Boeh said.
“What’s going on in the world today is really impacting students’ career choices and their interest in the health profession,” he said, adding that the medical branch is seeing more students interested in its graduate programs.
Medical jobs are solid career choices because they’re always in need, Boeh said. As a result, the medical branch usually doesn’t see a lot of fluctuation in enrollment, he added.
The medical branch is offering courses online but students returned to classrooms in May 2020 because many courses require hands-on practice, Boeh said.
Medical school applications increased 18 percent nationally in 2020, according to research center National Student Clearinghouse.
But medical schools, including locally, are pushing against the tide. Postsecondary enrollments declined from 17.9 million to 17.5 million students, a 2.5 percent decline, in the United States in fall 2020. That was nearly twice the enrollment decline reported in fall 2019, according to National Student Clearinghouse. Fall 2020 college enrollment in Texas declined 3 percent, or by 47,000 students, compared with fall 2019, according to National College Attainment Network.
College of the Mainland is welcoming all students to campus this spring, and 57 percent of classes are in person or have a face-to-face component, said Vicki Stanfield, vice president of student services.
About 3,696 students are enrolled for spring, said Stanfield, adding that’s a 15 percent decrease from the 4,348 students that enrolled in spring 2020. But registration ends Saturday and enrollment numbers still are fluid, Stanfield said. She expects enrollment numbers to grow, she said.
College of the Mainland’s numbers are usually higher when the economy is slower because students might have lost the full-time jobs that prevented them from going to school, Stanfield said.
Fall 2020 enrollment at two-year universities fell 21 percent, by 207,200 students, which is 20 times greater than a decline in fall 2019, according to National Student Clearinghouse.
Another factor that may be depressing College of the Mainland’s enrollment numbers is anticipation that the pandemic will be ending soon and students are ready to go back to work, Stanfield said.
“Students could be thinking that their jobs are going to come back soon and they don’t want to invest money and not be able to attend because they need to work,” she said.
A troubled economy can encourage higher enrollment, said Rebecca Watts, director of marketing and communications at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“During an economic disruption, people have a tendency to explore other opportunities such as other jobs and higher education to further their growth and success,” she said.
Enrollment at Texas A&M Galveston has been steady, and the majority of students are taking a hybrid of in-person and online courses, she said.
