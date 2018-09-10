BOX OFFICE
‘The Nun’ conjures up $53.8 million in opening weekend
LOS ANGELES
The horror pic “The Nun” scared off the competition and dominated the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, grossing $53.8 million.
A spinoff of a character seen in “The Conjuring 2,” ″The Nun” banked the most successful launch of the “Conjuring” universe, which also includes the “Annabelle” films.
Another newcomer, STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner as a mother out for vengeance, moved up to second place with $13.4 million, and ahead of “Crazy Rich Asians,” which fell to third place with $13.1 million.
Fourth place went to the shark thriller “The Meg,” with $6.1 million, while the John Cho screen mystery “Searching” placed fifth with $4.6 million.
HEALTH
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time
LOS ANGELES
Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.
The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program “Sunday Night” doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017.
Newton-John says she’s “treating it naturally and doing really well.” The “Grease” star says for pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California. She has undergone radiation treatments and has cut sugar out of her diet.
She said, “I believe I will win over it.”
She said she hopes her native Australia will legalize medical marijuana.
Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013.
TELEVISION
Les Moonves’ wife Julie Chen absent from ‘The Talk’
LOS ANGELES
Julie Chen, wife of Les Moonves, was absent Monday but a central topic on “The Talk,” her talk show on the network, a day after a new round of sexual mis-conduct allegations brought the departure of the CBS chief executive.
In what was supposed to be a celebratory season premiere Monday for “The Talk,” its four other panelists walked out somberly without Chen, who acts as host and moderator and whose absence had not been announced.
Sharon Osbourne choked back tears as she spoke about Chen, who has an 8-year-old son with Moonves.
“As you all know, Julie’s husband is in the news,” Osbourne said. “And she’s taking off time to be with her family.”
Chen also hosts the prime-time reality show “Big Brother” on CBS. She has been among the network’s most prominent personalities and public faces — especially with her added role of wife of the chairman and CEO.
She publicly supported her husband after a first round of accusations last month, but she has yet to release any statement this time. It’s not clear how long she’ll be gone from “The Talk” or what he status may be on “Big Brother,” which is in its 20th season.
Osbourne expressed love and support for her friend and co-host, a sentiment seconded by the show’s other three panelists, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Sheryl Underwood.
“Whatever times I’ve had of hardship over the last eight years, Julie has always been there for me,” Osbourne said. “It’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about her husband, but we feel it’s right.”
All four also expressed vehement support for the women who came forward about Moonves.
“These women’s stories matter,” Gilbert said.
Osbourne said she had given a cautious statement of support for Moonves after the first round of allegations. But now she realizes “obviously, the man has a problem,” saying Moonves had broken the life of at least one of his accusers.
— Associated Press
