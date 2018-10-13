It was a festive evening at the Galveston Country Club when Carroll Sunseri turned 80. Guests were greeted by a life-sized “Carroll” at the door, followed by specialty drink glasses. Speakers were Carolyn Sunseri and Stephanie and Patrick Doyle while grandson Thomas Doyle crooned a’la Frank Sinatra. Carroll’s bride Andrea toasted her guy. Yvonne Pieri Trochesset, escorted by her son, The Sheriff, Henry Trochesset and hizzoner Chuck and Mary Ellen Doyle held court at the family tables.
Long-time friends there were Doug and Joan McLeod, Peter Moore, John and Cindy Sullivan, Tony and Margaret Scofelia and Tony’s Mom, Ann Scofelia, Hank and Cy Eilers, Tom and Saundra Cook, Frank and Joy Incaprera, and Linda Nathan sans Neil who was out of town. Doing a championship job of decorating were decorators Cy Eilers and Denise Roller. The Galveston Country Club did a spectacular job with the food and service.
•••
The Galveston Art League toasted four local music groups that have delighted local residents and visitors for decades at its fifth annual gala on Oct. 6 in the San Luis Resort Grand Ballroom in Galveston. The Art League honored Galveston College Community Chorale, Galveston Heritage Chorale, Galveston Symphony Orchestra, and Sparky Koerner’s Jazz Ensemble. ABC 13 affiliate television personality Don Nelson served as emcee at the fundraiser, themed “An Evening of Art & Music.” Guests enjoyed fine dining and music by Sparky’s Jazz Express.
Live auction items were a one-week getaway at an Aspen, Colorado-area condo that sleeps 12, paintings by two award-winning artists, and a sitting for a portrait. The evening’s raffle prize was a beach wagon loaded with gourmet foods and spirits. Guests also bid on silent auction items ranging from original artworks to gift cards.
Gala proceeds support the nonprofit, all-volunteer Galveston Art League, which was founded in 1914 to promote visual arts and art education in the Galveston County area. The Art League showcases regional artists, hosts six juried competitions per year, and regularly holds art workshops. The league has galleries at 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston and 611 6th St. N. in Texas City and recently won the Galveston County Daily News’ Readers’ Choice Award as Best Art Gallery.
Happy Birthdays to Rick Byron, Hal Gregory, Dwight Sullivan, Mary Lou Shuffler, Divakids Trinity Grace Rourke, Stephanie Marie Rourke and Barbie Bisbee, Charlyn Vaiani, Rocco Pelosi, Carolyn Holland, Martha Albonette, Beverly Berrie Kennedy, Frank Maceo, Roland Bassett, Carolyn Clyburn, Rusty Eversberg, Harry Kelso and The Diva’s Doc Don W. Powell.
Belated Happy Birthdays to Jean Lynch Templeton, Kathy Austin, Les Daughtry, Emma Hansen, Sally Menotti Byrd, Gladys Haak, Cindy Ervin Cagle, Stephanie Caravageli Vasut, Kaye Forester, Divacuz Monica Fisher O’Donohoe, Angela Montabano Kunz, Jordan Raschke, Brian Heffernan, Lisa Paganucci Migmerey, Angela Montalbano Kunz, Jordan Raschke, Lisa Paganucci Mignerey, Amber Jinkins, Leroy Naschke III, Concetta Borsellino, Lisa Farmer, Virginia Roberts and Craig Kelso.
