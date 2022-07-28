GALVESTON
Police Chief Doug Balli released new details on the development of the city’s proposed mental health response program during a workshop meeting of the city council Thursday.
The city committed to a Multidisciplinary Response Team in early June. Balli, a 26-year veteran of the Galveston Police Department, has been focusing on the development of the program.
Members of the response team would be dispatched to help deal with people experiencing mental health crises, officials have said.
“It ensures all members of society, particularly those who are vulnerable, are treated with dignity and respect,” Balli said.
At least 20 percent of police calls for service involve mental health or substance use issues, and for many departments the demand for mental health response teams is growing, according to the American Psychological Association.
Police responded to 720 calls that were related to mental health issues last year, Balli said.
The team will consist of three members: a paramedic, a licensed mental health clinician and a specially trained police officer. The response team will be trained by The Gulf Coast Center about how to deal with mental health-related situations.
The response team will be linked to community treatment resources so people don’t have to go to jail, Balli said.
Balli still is working out details of the program.
“The program plans on having two teams operating 10-hour shifts, depending on what data suggest are the busiest hours of the day,” Balli said.
The program will be funded by The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, a nonprofit that’s aiding in the development of the program.
Although the city is committed to the program, challenges remain to be overcome. One is a lack of mental health care facilities in the county, Balli said.
“Other cities who operate a Multidisciplinary Response Team have mental health facilities in town, we do not,” Balli said. “We have to go to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Houston.”
Program organizers hope to get the University of Texas Medical Branch involved, but their focus is primarily on St. Joseph’s as a mental health facility, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch closed its mental health facilities in 2009 after the campus had been flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Even with the complications Balli said he hopes to fully develop the program by the beginning of 2023.
“We can stay on our timeline and be live by October, and then have a full team by January,” Balli said.
The response team is among Balli’s highest priorities, he said.
“The Multidisciplinary Response Team Program is something I’m very passionate about,” Balli said. “The city is in great need of this.
“The mentally ill are one of the most vulnerable portions of our society, and it’s important that they’re treated with dignity and respect. The implementation of a Multidisciplinary response team allows us to do that.”
