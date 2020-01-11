• To read the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation, visit https://cdnsc.umc.org/-/media/umc-media/2020/01/03/15/48/Protocol-of-Reconciliation-and-Grace-through-Separation
• The United Methodist Church has nearly 13 million members worldwide, including about 6 million members in the United States. The majority membership and the fastest growing segment of the church reside in Africa where it is expected most conferences will break off to form a traditionalist denomination.
• The negotiations among bishops and representatives of traditionalist, moderate and progressive factions of the church were mediated by Kenneth Feinberg, a Washington, D.C. attorney best known for negotiating the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund and for working on a settlement with BP for damages sustained during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
• Conferences, Methodism's form of dioceses or districts, could vote by 2021 to join the traditionalist denomination by a 57 percent vote. Local churches by 2024 could vote by majority to stay or separate or simply remain within the umbrella of the existing United Methodist Church by doing nothing.
• The traditionalist denomination would receive $25 million from current United Methodist Church assets.
* If the General Conference in May approves the plan, the progressive and moderate church are expected to delete United Methodism's current affirmation of sex only within male/female marriage.
• This would be the first split in the church since Methodists and Baptists divided regionally over slavery in the 1840s.
(Source: The Institute on Religion and Democracy)
