College football
AP Top 25: LSU moves up to give SEC 3 of top 4
The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU’s road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.
Clemson remained No. 1 on Sunday, receiving 56 first-place votes out of 62 in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama received 6 first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. LSU jumped two spots after winning 45-38 at Texas on Saturday to make it three straight SEC teams after Clemson. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.
Southern California, which was unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2001, moved in at No. 24 after beating Stanford 45-20.
Auto racing
Johnson’s playoff run ends as Harvick captures Brickyard
INDIANAPOLIS
Jimmy Johnson drove through pit road with his rear bumper dangling off the back, already aware of the consequences when he parked the car.
His chance at ending a 27-month victory drought with a record-tying fifth Brickyard 400 win gone. His quest for a record-breaking eighth series put on hold. And his distinction as the only driver to make every NASCAR playoff since it was adopted in 2004 was history, too.
An almost flawless run Sunday by Kevin Harvick ruined any chance Johnson had of executing his win-to-get-in strategy, and when he hit the wall in the second turn with 55 laps to go at Indianapolis Motor Speedway made it official: Johnson would miss the playoff for the first time.
“Damn, oh, what a bummer and a letdown,” he said on a Twitter post. “I promise you (my fans) we will finish this season strong and be a threat next year in 2020. I just want to thank you for all being there, for your support. Chasing eight will have to wait till next year.”
Harvick beat Joey Logano by 6.118 seconds to claim his second Brickyard win.
But for Johnson, it has been a second straight tough season.
His only victory in an exhibition race in February. He endured two major changes in his pit box, the first coming at the end of last season when Hendrick Motorsports announced Johnson’s longtime crew chief Chad Knaus would be paired with William Byron. In July, Johnson’s team made another change.
Yet, somehow he still entered Sunday two spots and 18 points below the postseason cutline and started the third stage 12 points out.
But with Byron and Johnson running side-by-side off a restart, Johnson’s back end spun, sucking him up the track and into the path of Kurt Busch. Both Chevrolets slammed hard into the wall, starting an eight-car melee that ended the streak just that fast.
TENNIS
Nadal edges Medvedev for 4th US Open title
NEW YORK
Rafael Nadal held off a strong comeback bid to win his 19th Grand Slam title by edging Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling U.S. Open final that lasted nearly five hours Sunday.
This one was not easy for the second-seeded Nadal. Not at all. That’s because after Nadal grabbed the opening two sets and went up a break in third, Medvedev mounted a charge, shifting styles and rattling Nadal.
Medvedev broke in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth. But his attempt to become the first man since 1949 to win a U.S. Open final after trailing by two sets to none came up just short.
Nadal broke to lead 3-2 in the fifth and again for 5-2. But he failed to serve out the victory there, double-faulting on break point, then couldn’t convert two match points at 5-3.
At 5-4, Nadal saved a break point, and finally converted his third championship point to earn his fourth trophy at Flushing Meadows.
