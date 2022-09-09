Chefs Daya Myers-Hurt, of Fish Taco Company, and Mary Bass, of La Cocina, share a moment on the floor of the Lyceum with Tom Schwenk, broker/owner at Coldwell Banker TGRE and the principal sponsor of the recent Galveston’s Own Farmers Market gala.
Left to right, Rosalie Hayes, her daughter Dr. Janet H. Southerland and Dr. Charles P. Mouton, of the University of Texas Medical Branch, enjoy the activities at the recent Galveston’s Own Farmers Market gala at the Lyceum.
Left to right, Rosalie Hayes, her daughter Dr. Janet H. Southerland and Dr. Charles P. Mouton, of the University of Texas Medical Branch, enjoy the activities at the recent Galveston’s Own Farmers Market gala at the Lyceum.
Islanders Jake Heller, Casey McAuliffe, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market executive director, and Brian Schwenk celebrate a spectacular evening at the annual gala.
Howie Bently and his wife, Renae, of Classic Auto Group Galveston, share dinner with Steven J.Baines, Debbie Harness Barnes and her husband, Brian.
LEFT: Honi Alexander, program director for the Galveston’s Own Farmers Market Young Gardeners program, and Adrian Hayes pose during the recent annual gala.
Mike McClere and his wife, Suzanne, make the scene at the recent Galveston’s Own Farmers Market gala.
The eighth annual OkraFest gala was held at the beautiful Lyceum in Galveston, benefiting Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. This one-of-a-kind event is special to many islanders; it’s an opportunity to get gussied-up in the fanciest outfits, be they vintage wear or throwbacks to the funky ’60s or ’70s, while giving back.
The spectacular evening celebrated the joy of being together again.
Casey McAuliffe, executive director of the farmers market, said the event began as a tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate the little market that survived its first few years in business, while providing the perfect excuse to share a good time with excellent food and drinks.
Okra, one of the few crops produced abundantly during the dog days of summer along the hot, humid Gulf Coast, embodies the market’s spirit, McAuliffe said.
“The humble pod perfectly represents the Gulf Coast tenacity and versatility,” she said.
Previous OkraFest events raised enough money to cover weekly market operations. With local support, however, proceeds from the gala now provide vital funding for the Young Gardeners programs in Galveston public schools, community cooking classes and food for low-income families in Galveston County.
“I am proud to be the principal sponsor for OkraFest,” said Tom Schwenk, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker/TGRE.
“I love to be surrounded by committed folks who strive to increase the quality of life in our community.
The market “has become a place for community gatherings, as well as a place to access quality homegrown produce, he said.
“Galveston is a much better place because of this organization, and I am thankful they are here.”
The gala featured an epicurean-style selection of delicious, fresh foods prepared by chefs from local restaurants and local favs Mary Bass, of La Cocina, and Daya Myers-Hurt, of Fish Taco Co. Music was provided by the Danielle Reich Swing Quintet.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
