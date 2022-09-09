The eighth annual OkraFest gala was held at the beautiful Lyceum in Galveston, benefiting Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. This one-of-a-kind event is special to many islanders; it’s an opportunity to get gussied-up in the fanciest outfits, be they vintage wear or throwbacks to the funky ’60s or ’70s, while giving back.

The spectacular evening celebrated the joy of being together again.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription