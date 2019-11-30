Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Foggy this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Foggy this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.