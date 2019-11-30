This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Misty and Allah.
Misty (A017648) has had her photo shoot and is more ready than ever to find that perfect someone! She’s a petite domestic short hair, about 2 years old with a beautiful tuxedo coat. She loves to explore her surrounding but is happiest when near her two-legged companions. She still has a playful kitten side and loves cat nip. Please consider this sweet girl and help her find the home she’s been waiting for.
Are you a bull terrier fan? Take a look at Allah (A021252). She is a 1-year-old female, bull terrier mix. She love to play and has such an adorable face. Allah has gotten along with multiple dogs at the ARC. She is full of love. Can you help us find her a home for the holiday season? Just imagine how cute she will look in holiday sweaters!
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Misty and Allah available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
