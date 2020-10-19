The Houston Texans’ 42-36 overtime road loss Sunday at Nissan Stadium against their division rival Tennessee Titans proved that this Texans team has solid talent but will be haunted by Bill O’Brien’s unchecked power for some time.
O’Brien’s top three overpaid signings during his unfortunate tenure as the Texans’ general manager all played a role in Sunday’s defeat.
O’Brien made Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn the third highest-paid kicker in the NFL. That kicker missed a routine extra point kick, which later forced the Texans to go for a two-point try — which was unsuccessful — to clinch the game.
Despite commentator Rich Gannon’s unhinged response to the Texans' late two-point try, I did not have a problem with Texans’ interim head coach Romeo Crennel’s decision to try to wrap up the game. The highly paid kicker already choked, and the defense was clearly gassed.
Other ghosts of the O’Brien era included center Nick Martin, who O’Brien signed to the fourth-richest contract among players at his position, allowing a defender to sack quarterback Deshaun Watson and halt the Texans’ momentum.
Then, linebacker Zach Cunningham, who O’Brien signed as the 10th highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, made a poor play on defense that sprung Titans star running back Derrick Henry to run for a long, momentum-swinging touchdown run.
In pushing the Titans to the brink, the Texans showed they are a good team, but there are still problems. The defense is still bad, and Watson’s terrible reaction to the overtime coin toss certified that. At least pretend you have confidence in them, dude.
But, there is still plenty of season left to be played, and with the NFL playoffs expanded, there is still plenty of hope the Texans can make a run at the playoffs. Stay tuned for next week’s game at NRG Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.
