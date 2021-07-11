CORPUS CHRISTI
When Justine Knox, 57, bought her single-story home in Corpus Christi’s historic Hillcrest neighborhood in 1993, she wanted to stay and raise her family in the community where she grew up and met her husband.
“I wanted my kids to one day come back and say, ‘Hey, I grew up right there. It’s my home. My parents worked hard for that,’” she said.
Twenty-eight years later, Knox’s house sits next to vacant lots where well-kept houses from the 1920s once stood, abuzz with family life. Her neighbors moved out under a voluntary resettlement plan with the Port of Corpus Christi, which razed the acquired properties in recent years to make way for the new harbor bridge.
“They’ve torn down all of the houses of my former friends that I grew up with, and their parents’ homes,” said Knox, a senior administrative assistant for the Corpus Christi Independent School District. “The first strike against the neighborhood was the refineries moving in next to the residential area,” she said, “and the plan to construct a new harbor bridge drove the last nail in the coffin.”
Hillcrest and the adjoining Washington-Coles neighborhood — once-thriving Black communities — are struggling to survive, just as Congress is haggling over the Biden administration’s $20 billion proposal to reconnect communities displaced by highways. The effort coincides with a growing momentum across American cities, seeking to remove what environmental justice advocates call “racist” highways.
According to the nonprofit Congress for the New Urbanism, which monitors highway removals nationwide, 28 cities have proposed 33 projects to take down highways that displaced mostly Black neighborhoods from the 1950s on. Rather than solving transportation problems by building new highways, the new approach advocates making downtown areas more livable and walkable and accessible through connecting streets and bike lanes. Biden has committed to addressing environmental racism as part of his political agenda.
Mustafa Santiago Ali, who served as an associate administrator in the Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental justice office in the Obama administration, said Biden’s “all-of-government” approach to eliminating “sacrifice zones” is critical to protect people’s health and welfare in communities of color.
“The question is, are the lives of these communities seen as valuable?” said Ali, who is now vice president of environmental justice, climate and community revitalization for the National Wildlife Federation. “Because if they were valuable, then we would make sure that we’re doing everything possible to protect those lives.”
NEW CONTROVERSIAL BRIDGE UNDERWAY
Not all states and cities are onboard. The Texas Department of Transportation is proceeding with its plan to construct a new 6.44-mile, six-lane, 538-foot-high harbor bridge to the east of Hillcrest that would connect downtown Corpus Christi to Rincon Point, known to locals as North Beach. The construction began in 2016.
One of the reasons cited for replacing the existing 243-foot-tall bridge that has towered over Corpus Christi’s skyline since 1959 was that it did not have the elevation to allow supersized ships from entering the port. Safety and maintenance costs were among the other concerns raised as arguments for a new bridge.
The Port of Corpus Christi views the project as the means to unlocking its potential as a major petrochemical hub, spurring industrial growth and boosting crude-oil exports to three-times the present volume. The new harbor bridge is part of a wider plan to deepen and widen the ship channel to accommodate bigger oil tankers.
Hillcrest residents saw their neighborhood cut off from the rest of the city after the transportation department approved the so-called Red Alternative out of five available design possibilities.
A predominantly Hispanic and Black neighborhood, Hillcrest already is hemmed in by miles of an industrial stretch known as Refinery Row to the west and oil tanks lining the inner harbor to the north. To the south is Interstate 37, a 24/7 source of traffic noise and pollution from vehicular exhaust. The new harbor bridge will be to its immediate east, boxing Hillcrest in.
Though not directly overhead, the bridge spurred concerns about additional noise and pollution in a minority neighborhood already suffering from elevated toxic pollution from the nearby refineries.
A recent study by the Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington-based nonprofit, named CITGO’s Corpus Christi East Refinery next to Hillcrest as among 13 facilities that exceeded the EPA’s “action level” for average annual benzene emissions in 2020. A 2008 study by Texas A&M University found that Hillcrest residents showed average levels of benzene — a known carcinogen — 280 times those of the general population.
UNSATISFYING SETTLEMENT
Concerned about the menacing impacts of the bridge construction, two Hillcrest residents filed a Title VI civil rights complaint in 2015, arguing that the proposed route for the bridge would disproportionately impact the minority community. The lawsuit culminated in a settlement between the residents, the city, the port and transportation department that called for a three-year voluntary acquisition and relocation program for people living in the neighborhood, beginning in May 2017 and ending in May 2020.
The program offered homeowners and renters two to three times the value of their properties so they could move to similar-sized units elsewhere in the city, where property prices were higher.
Texas A&M’s Texas Real Estate Research Center found in a 2020 study that by September 2019, 258 homeowners and renters had taken the buyout option, out of a total of 467 parcels.
Both the families who relocated and those who chose to stay in Hillcrest have struggled, the study said. Those who remained were especially angry about the loss of community. Those who relocated and purchased homes in more affluent areas in some cases felt excluded or unwelcome in their new neighborhoods.
Knox considered the relocation agreement a deadly blow to her community. “The refineries, the port, the city, the state, everybody was attacking this one neighborhood and breaking it down like they did. And we weren’t even given an option,” Knox said.
Errol Summerlin, 69, is a retired legal aid professional who has known Hillcrest for decades and also was involved in organizing a Title VI complaint against the new bridge. He said the residents tried but failed to get the port to reconsider the Red Alternative.
“The Port of Corpus Christi wanted the current bridge to be raised in height by another 67 feet to bring the VLCCs (Very Large Crude Containers) into the inner harbor underneath the bridge in order to export fossil fuels to the world market,” Summerlin said.
That extra height caused engineers to drop those alternatives that would have affected the downtown areas and some of the commercial buildings there, he added.
If the port had not insisted on the extra 67 feet, he said, the other alternatives would have been available.
“But that just killed it,” he said.
'BUILD A PRETTY BRIDGE'
Summerlin recalled attending a city council meeting before the construction began and listening to the presentation about what the new bridge was going to look like.
“The mayor didn’t ask a single question, no one in the council asked a single question about how the community residents in the area were going to be affected by it,” he said. “All they said was build a pretty bridge.”
“There were generations of families who lived there,” he said, adding “and many had deep roots in that neighborhood and simply did not want to leave. It was heart-wrenching for them to have to consider that they were going to have to move because of this bridge.”
It was also, he added, essentially a reaffirmation of what has been going on with the City of Corpus Christi and its treatment of the Black community for 100 years.
Summerlin said the original price tag for the bridge was $802 million, the most expensive among all the alternatives.
“But now that price tag is at $930 million,” he said. “And it’s expected to be over $1 billion by the time it is actually completed. But it’s nearly three years behind schedule.”
In 2019, transportation department dismissed the construction company and suspended design work on the bridge. A National Transportation Safety Board report linked the company to a pedestrian bridge that had collapsed in March 2018. Six people died in that incident. A new firm was hired to resume design and construction work in July 2020.
Once the new bridge is complete, the old one will have to be torn down, leaving what remains of Hillcrest engulfed in a long demolition project.
“Those that remain there now are left without that neighborhood. And the ones that had to leave, they miss it,” Summerlin said. “I think that watching what happened to these individuals personally — and how it tore them apart trying to make these decisions — that was the hardest thing for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.