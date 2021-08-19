Get ready to breathe in some fresh air — The Daily News 2021 Press Run is a go for Oct. 9.
Now in its 10th year, this is the race you hear everyone talking about year-round. Considered the premier race across the George and Cynthia Mitchell Memorial Causeway, The Daily News Press Run is always a highlight for runners, walkers and families alike.
Raising money for literacy projects across the county only adds to the “runner’s high” racing above the Galveston Bay waters.
If you are a runner or wish to support putting books and newspapers in the hands of students or those who lack reading materials, this is a win-win.
If you are a local business and looking to influence tomorrow’s workforce, The Press Run is an excellent investment. Support opportunities begin at as little as $500.
We hope you’ll pitch in and help us spread the tools of literacy.
Races are a 10K, 5K, and a 1K Fun Run. The 10K and 5K feature the rare opportunity to race high above the water and along the causeway.
A word about the current health environment: The Daily News will manage the race within the parameters of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations. Social distancing and protective masks will be encouraged before running, and other recommended practices will be in place.
Since the beginning, The Daily News Press Run’s primary goal — beyond friends and families enjoying a special morning together — is raising funds to place reading materials in the hands of our youth, both students and those in need.
Since the first race 10 years ago, hundreds of thousands of dollars raised have allowed for the free distribution of newspapers and books to young readers and students across Galveston County.
Each runner’s entry or sponsor’s investment helps this valuable program continue to encourage reading and literacy — statistically, one of the most accurate predictors of educational success. And in today’s world, literacy skills are becoming even more critical.
We hope you, your friends and your family will join us for this unique opportunity to get outside, breathe in the fresh air — all the while knowing each step you take will help promote literacy in Galveston County.
Sign up today by going to GalvNews.com/pressrun or scanning the QR code in using your smartphone.
• Leonard Woolsey
