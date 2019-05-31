OBITUARies
Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies
LONDON
Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, has died. He was 92.
Von Bulow, who moved to London after he was cleared, died at his home there on Saturday, his son-in-law, Riccardo Pavoncelli, told The New York Times.
The tall, aristocratic von Bulow was charged with putting his wife, Martha “Sunny” von Bulow, into an irreversible coma to gain her fortune so he could live with his mistress, a raven-haired soap opera actress. He was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at a trial in Newport, Rhode Island, that was widely followed with its high society overtones about possible attempted murder by insulin injection.
The conviction was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at his second trial in 1985.
The case split his family: Sunny von Bulow’s two children from her first marriage to an Austrian prince accused their stepfather of attempted murder, while the couple’s daughter maintained her father was innocent. That loyalty nearly cost her millions — she was for several years excluded from her wealthy grandmother’s will because of her belief in her father’s innocence.
The jury in the first case endorsed the prosecution claim that Sunny von Bulow’s coma was caused by insulin injections administered surreptitiously by her husband Claus, but the second jury did not reach the same conclusion.
Sunny von Bulow died in 2008, nearly 28 years after she became comatose.
Claus von Bulow, who was portrayed by Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons in a film about the attempted murder case, always maintained his innocence. He did not testify at his criminal trials, but did deny wrongdoing under oath in a civil case brought by his stepchildren.
He rarely spoke about the case, in part because an eventual financial settlement reached with his stepchildren required him to keep mum.
“If I give an interview, it will be a $5 million interview,” he told The Associated Press in 2012, referring to a fine he said he might face if he discussed the matter with the press.
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, who represented von Bulow and kept in touch with him for decades, said he scrupulously avoided the spotlight.
“He lived a good happy life following his acquittal, because he decided to remain in private. I advised him once we won the case to disappear from public view. He, unlike O.J. Simpson, accepted my advice,” Dershowitz said on Thursday.
Before the settlement agreement silenced him, von Bulow described the case as a disaster for all concerned. “This was a tragedy and it satisfied all of Aristotle’s definitions of tragedy,” he told members of the Harvard Law School during a 1986 talk. “Everyone is wounded, some fatally.”
When he was found not guilty at the second trial, von Bulow announced plans to permanently leave the United States for Europe. He also expressed an interest in staying out of the public eye.
“I want to be forgotten and live peacefully,” he said.
Leon Redbone, acclaimed 1970s musician, dies
NEW YORK
Leon Redbone, the blues and jazz artist whose growly voice, Panama hat and cultivated air of mystery made him seem like a character out of the ragtime era or the Depression-era Mississippi Delta, died Thursday. He was 69.
No details about his death were provided.
Redbone’s career got a boost in the early 1970s when Bob Dylan met him at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Ontario, Canada, and praised his performance. Dylan said that if he ever started a label, he would have signed Redbone.
“Leon interests me,” Dylan said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1974. “I’ve heard he’s anywhere from 25 to 60, I’ve been (a foot and a half from him) and I can’t tell, but you gotta see him. He does old Jimmie Rodgers, then turns around and does a Robert Johnson.”
Dylan wasn’t the only one who didn’t know Redbone’s real age since the performer never directly answered questions about his origin or age. Redbone’s publicist confirmed he was born in Cyprus on Aug. 26, 1949, but the Thursday statement announcing his death explained that “Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127. He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat.”
“I don’t do anything mysterious on purpose. I’m less than forthcoming, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m mysterious. It just means I’m not inclined to go there,” Redbone was quoted saying in the press release that announced his death.
Redbone retired from performing in 2015 because his health had “been a matter of concern for some time,” a spokesman for the singer said at the time, and it was “too challenging for him to continue the full range of professional activities.”
He released his debut album, “On the Track,” in 1975, and dropped 16 albums throughout his career.
Most often dressed in a white suit with a string tie, wearing glasses and a panama hat, Redbone performed twice on “Saturday Night Live” in its first season (1975-1976) and was a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
He voiced Leon the Snowman in the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, and sang “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a duet with Zooey Deschanel, for the film.
Redbone also sang the theme song for the TV series “Mr. Belvedere” and “Harry and the Hendersons.”
A 16-minute documentary about his life aptly titled “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone” was released last year.
HEALTH
Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital for dehydration
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for de-hydration, according to his official Twitter account.
A statement posted Friday said he would remain there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before being discharged. The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that “he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”
The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and “Lady.”
— Associated Press
