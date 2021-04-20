LA MARQUE
Which parks need new swings or sports fields? Which could use more amenities? Which need programs to match the needs of nearby families?
The city of La Marque is seeking input from residents about how it should develop parks over the next 20 years. Offering an opinion about what that master plan should look like is easy.
All you have to do is take a walk in the park.
Next month, city officials will gather public input during a listening tour throughout the city’s nine public parks. On May 27 and 28, city officials will show up at city parks to gather opinions about playground equipment and other items they would like to see the city invest in.
The goal is to have a master plan written and approved by mid-summer, City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson said.
“This document is going to say what we want our parks to look like,” Jackson said. “This is what we want at each park. This is what we want the parks to look like for the next generation.”
Improvements outlined in the master plan should follow soon after, Jackson said.
The master plan is one step in a park improvement project the city council began in 2019, when the city began assessing a $2 monthly fee to people and businesses that use city utilities. The money raised from the fee can be used for park construction, renovation and maintenance.
The fund was expected to raise $2 million over 15 years, Jackson said. There was $222,551 in the city’s parks user fee fund as of Tuesday, Jackson said.
Some of the city’s parks have obvious needs and haven’t had much attention for 20 or 30 years, Jackson said.
“They’ve not been renovated or reevaluated since that point,” Jackson said. “We might have parks that were built that, at that time, there were a bunch of kids there, so they built a kid-friendly park. Now, it might be older kids or be in an area with young professionals or a retired area.”
Among other things Jackson expected to hear requests from residents about were improvements to the Little League and softball fields at Mahan Park, where the city recently had renovated its youth football fields. He also wanted to add more amenities to Highland Bayou Park, a popular fishing area south of Interstate 45.
If people don’t have an opportunity to attend the public meetings at the parks, there also will be at least two public hearings at city council meetings in June or July, Jackson said. The final master plan must be voted on by the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.