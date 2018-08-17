I had the honor and privilege to meet former Texas state senator and Galveston native A.R. “Babe” Schwartz in 2015. The occasion was to dedicate his namesake beach, Babe’s Beach, on the seawall.
After hearing only snippets of stories of his time in the Legislature, I knew I was in the presence of a legend. He passed away Aug. 10 and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to live on.
Schwartz grew up working along Galveston’s beaches in various capacities. He rented beach umbrellas at Murdochs, was a bellhop at a beachfront hotel and was a lifeguard for a summer.
In 1960, he became a Texas state senator. Much of his work there reflects his affection for the Texas coast and his determination to ensure that citizens would have free and unrestricted access to it.
He also foresaw Galveston’s potential as a thriving tourism destination and put policies in place that would help it become what it is today.
He sponsored legislation that made it a crime to destroy vegetation on the sand dunes and to license businesses on the beach. He extended the Open Beaches Act and made it more difficult for developers to lease submerged lands that are considered vital for wildlife.
He also saw the need to institute an independent entity to promote Galveston’s tourism economy and local attractions — before many of them even existed. And that’s why he drafted the legislation that created the Galveston Park Board of Trustees more than 50 years ago.
In a 2017 interview about the formation of the Park Board, Schwartz said, “Cities don’t usually do a great job of self-promotion and Galveston was no exception. Galveston’s reputation needed to be restored and we did not have George Mitchell or Tilman Fertitta yet. And Moody Gardens was not yet dreamed of.”
He said he envisioned the role of the Park Board as an independent entity above political and personal interests and truly representative of the best of Galveston.
“The Park Board has prospered and prevailed independently in spite of constant attempts to diminish its funding and invade its jurisdiction,” he said. “Its strength has been maintained because its membership has always been the best the community has to offer.”
Former Park Board Chairwoman Joyce Calver McLean said Schwartz will truly be missed.
“It’s difficult to fathom the impact “Babe” has made on the Texas coast as a whole, and here in Galveston in particular,” McLean said. “Thanks to his forward thinking and his vision, Galveston has become a Gulf Coast treasure to millions of people who visit each year.”
