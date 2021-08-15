GALVESTON
Anticipation grew Saturday morning for two docents at the Galveston Naval Museum, 100 Seawolf Parkway, as they waited for a reuniting family to arrive.
“I couldn’t sleep last night,” said Ron Whitener, a museum docent who also is a U.S. Navy veteran and vice president of the Cavalla Historical Foundation. “This is one of the most exciting things that’s happened.”
The surviving five children of Raymond “Doc” Chandler, who died in 1996, traveled from several states with their spouses to tour the USS Cavalla at the museum.
Their father served on the submarine in 1944 during its first war patrol, when the Cavalla sank the Japanese aircraft carrier Shōkaku, one of five Japanese aircraft carriers that launched planes that bombed Pearl Harbor.
“He was very proud to be a submariner,” said Louis Chandler of Durant, Oklahoma. “He was honored to be on the submarine that sank the Shōkaku.”
The gathered family members watched a video Friday night of a reunion of sailors who had served on the Cavalla during World War II. Their father had attended the Galveston event and visited with other sailors. The family got to see him interact with his former shipmates.
Raymond “Doc” Chandler joined the Navy in 1944 when he was 18. He served as a pharmacist’s mate on the submarine, which involved more than handing out pills.
“Doc” Chandler once performed an emergency appendectomy on the Cavalla and saved the sailor’s life, Whitener told the group Saturday. Many of them knew the story. The incident upset some military medical officers who were appalled an enlisted man would perform a risky operation, Whitener said.
Like a lot of people of his generation, "Doc" didn't tell a lot of war stories.
“My father was not one to talk about his World War II experiences,” Louis Chandler said.
Barbara Chandler Schmidt, of LaRue, Texas, remembers as a child being happy to see her father return home from sea. The family was living in Connecticut at the time, and she also remembers the lobsters.
“I’d be so happy to see him and so happy to have lobsters,” she said.
“Your dad was a hero,” Whitener told the family before leading them on a detailed personal tour of the Cavalla.
While this group of mostly grandparents was well informed about the history that their father lived, many visitors to the museum don’t know that World War II lasted from 1939 to 1945 or that Pearl Harbor happened on Dec. 7, 1941, Whitener said.
“We don’t teach history anymore,” Whitener said. “If you don’t learn from history, you will repeat history again and again.”
More families across the country have similar connections to the Cavalla, Whitener said.
“There are families out there willing to visit the ship their father served on,” he said. “Raising awareness of history is one of our most important jobs.”
The Chandler family would agree.
“I’m worried these memories will fade,” Louis Chandler said.
