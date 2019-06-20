If you’ve ever been involved with the financial end of a house of worship or other faith-based charities, you will probably agree that more money would be a helpful thing. While there are many offers that seek to help you with fundraising, generally for a fee, there are few sources of “free money.”
Rebate wisely: One of the newer options are rebates to your cause from national outfits. Mega-merchantes like Amazon and Kroger may offer you quarterly cash back if your supporters purchase through a special website or have a special benefit card scanned at checkout. These are known as micro-donation programs and are free to the church or charity.
They don’t offer a fortune, typically, say a half cent on each dollar spent, but it could add up if you have a large number of sign-ups. For instance, Amazon told Our Faith that it has provided $1487.70 to one island ministry for the homeless and needy as part of their $135 million rebate to all charities on its list.
I need to add that nothing in this story should be taken as an endorsement of any of the businesses mentioned. Programs tend to have fine print and their terms are always subject to change. This list is just a starting point for those looking to help out a church or charity’s coffers in this often overlooked way.
Amazon is the best-known example. The charity needs to register with Amazon for its Smile Program at org.amazon.com to benefit. Anyone who buys from Amazon through its Smile website can then select that or any other listed charity as a beneficiary. Faith-based schools, churches, food banks and so on, are all welcome to register for this benefit.
“AmazonSmile is a way for customers to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop with Amazon, at no cost to them,” Stacey Keller, a public relations specialist with Amazon said. “Customers who start with a smile at smile.amazon.com will find the exact same Amazon they know and love, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of eligible purchases to the nonprofit of their choice. There is no cap on the total donation amount and customers can choose from more than one million organizations around the country.”
Keller added there are more than one million, legally recognized 501©(3) public charities to choose from including many religious nonprofits.
Major grants are a mainstay for many charitable organizations, including faith-centered ones, but navigating their paperwork grants is often a matter given over to professional grant writers. It can prove an intimidating experience for smaller organizations.
Think small: But, for smaller needs, microgrants may be an easy option. Pet store chains have been known to give full rebates for small pets or aquarium life and their support systems which are purchased from them under a program for “classroom pets.” But the most-popular offerings are probably for free or discounted electronic tablets and computers from large brands like Apple and Microsoft.
Don’t overpay: Many nonprofits can save on local purchases by providing merchants with a simple form available from the Texas Comptroller’s office.
“Certain nonprofit organizations are eligible for exemption from paying Texas taxes on their purchases,” the state’s website reads. “Nonprofit organizations must apply for exemption with the Comptroller’s office and receive exempt status before making tax-free purchases.”
That amounts to something like an 8 percent rebate on office supplies, construction materials and more for just a bit of paperwork, but it is one that is often neglected.
Top of mind: Lastly, collecting box tops or prize points from grocery store packages has been known to pay off with everything from playground equipment to library books. These offers are to varied and ephemeral to address here, but we’ll note that church schools can register at one of the best-known of these, boxtops4education.com.
Mollie Wulff, corporate communications manager with Boxtops said, “Since 1996 schools have earned more than $913 million with more than 70,000 participating. It’s open to K-8 schools.”
Again, Our Faith is not endorsing this or any other program mentioned, just pointing out possible new, small sources of funding for ministry.
Are you aware of other merchants that offer such services? If so, please email so that we can mention them soon.
Next week in Our Faith: Fire and faith in Paradise, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.