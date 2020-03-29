This 6-foot tall permanent bronze sculpture of an Eskimo curlew has been placed in Galveston Island State Park as part of sculptor Todd McGrain's Lost Bird Project.
McGrain made sculptures of the Eskimo curlew and five other now-extinct birds and placed them across North America at sites near where they were last seen.
Replicas of the five other Lost Bird statues are on display on The Bryan Museum grounds, 1315 21st St., in Galveston, through Sept. 13. There is no charge for viewing them.
The project was sponsored by the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, www.galvestonnaturetourism.org.
A map showing where to find the Eskimo curlew in the state park can be found on the website. Click on Lost Bird Project. A day fee is required to access the park on the bay side of FM 3005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.