Jeff Patterson figured there had to be an engineering solution.
During heavy rain storms, Patterson, a retired engineer who once helped design petrochemical plants, would find himself bailing out his house, using buckets to prevent rising water on 16th Street from rushing into the finished bottom floor of his 131-year old home on the corner of Ball Avenue.
It’s a tiring exercise that he found himself repeating, as rain storms in Galveston began to flood streets above the curb and higher with greater frequency.
So, Patterson decided to build a dam.
“I had to do something different,” he said.
In a city known for its historic efforts to rise above flood waters, more Galveston residents and business owners are making small adjustments to their lives and properties so they can continue to live and work on the island.
When water on 16th Street starts rising, Patterson drills a piece of wood across the gap in the wall that leads to his home’s downstairs. He’s placed anchors in the stone to secure a tight seal.
Nearby, he’s sunk a bucket into the ground that’s large enough to hold a sewer pump. To that, he attaches a double-spouted PVC pipe. When the heavy rains come, most of the flood water is kept on the street side of the dam. The water that falls behind the dam drains in the bucket, and is shot, fountain-like, back into the street.
It works well and Patterson said he hopes to build a more permanent system that blends into the house a little more seamlessly.
His house is like a scale model of Galveston, he said
“It rains, and there’s nowhere for the water to go, so it starts backing up,” Patterson said. “The water’s getting higher, the tides are getting higher. We’re either going to need to raise the island again or you’re going to have to put in a pumping system.”
YESTERDAY, TODAY, TOMORROW
One thing that is undeniable about Galveston Island streets: they have always flooded.
Alumni from Ball High School share the generational experience of wading through high water on 43rd Street to get to class after a rain storm. In the archives of the Galveston County Museum, black and white photos show Model T-type cars driving along a flooded Market Street.
Since the city’s first drainage systems were installed, a combination of high tides, tropical rains and low elevation have conspired to flood roadways. Such is life on a barrier island.
But in recent years, a seemingly increasing number of islanders say they feel street flooding is happening more often during typical rain storms. This year, for instance, street flooding happened on Sept. 3, then again Sept. 14, and on Sept. 28, and finally on Oct. 9.
“When you start seeing a 100-year storm every year, something’s changed,” Patterson said.
About 24 inches of rain fell on Galveston in September. More than half the rain so far in 2018 fell in that single month. It was the second-wettest recorded September in the island’s history.
Recent climate predictions say this year might not be an anomaly.
In a chapter focused on Texas climate changes in the Fourth National Climate Assessment, published by U.S. Global Change Research Program last week, U.S. government researchers wrote that while conditions are expected to become generally drier and hotter, there may also be an increase in the intensity and frequency of “intense precipitation.”
The assessment also predicts sea levels along the Texas coast, which have risen between 5 inches and 17 inches in the past 100 years, will rise between a foot and 4 feet over the next century.
Local officials say one of the root causes of street flooding in Galveston is that water is unable to drain when tides are high, leaving rain water to collect on city streets until the tide goes out.
RISING ABOVE
Another undeniable part of Galveston’s history is making changes to help live with the weather. After the 1900 Storm, the island was raised multiple feet to accommodate the new seawall and to help prevent the storm surge that leveled the island and killed as many as 6,000 people.
Most of the island is categorized as being in a special flood hazard area, meaning it has a 1 percent or more chance of being inundated by floods each year, and island homeowners have also long raised their houses on stilts and pilings so they stay above the water when floods come.
After September’s flooding, the city of Galveston announced plans to build a $30 million pump station on Harborside Drive that could help ease some flooding downtown by draining streets more quickly. But the pumps won’t prevent flooding, officials have said.
That still leaves islanders to continue to find other ways to protect themselves
Kathleen DiNatale began planning for adjustments to her Market Street yoga studio after Hurricane Harvey’s rains flooded the island in August 2017. The flood destroyed her studio’s bamboo flooring. It took six weeks to clean up from that storm.
During that time, she was inspired to find a different solution to help prepare for future floods. Instead of buying a new bamboo floor, DiNatale found a German company that produces floor panels made out of recyclable materials.
DiNatale built a new studio floor out of the mats, which are lightweight and durable, not unlike yoga mats.
The floor rests on 6-inch risers, and if floodwaters threaten to enter the studio, DiNatale can pull up the pads and stack them on higher ground.
Underneath, there’s just a concrete floor that DiNatale can clean using a shop vac.
While DiNatale installed the new floor with a big storm like Harvey in mind, it was tested twice during September’s street floods, she said.
The floods didn’t inundate the building, but water was high enough in the street that passing vehicles pushed waves inside with enough force to reach the back wall of the studio.
It would have done significant damage before she made the flooring change. By being able to pull up her mats, she only lost two days of business, she said.
“It’s saved me already twice this year,” DiNatale said. “It’s paid for itself already, because I didn’t lose the floor.”
In 14 years on Market Street, the studio had only ever flooded during major storms, like Hurricanes Harvey and Ike, DiNatale said.
She suspected September’s flood were exacerbated on her street by recent drainage work done by the city farther west on Market, she said.
“We’ve never had street flooding like we did this year, where it wasn’t a hurricane,” she said. “I bear a certain amount of responsibility, certainly. But I think it’s up to the city to try to organize and plan for what we’ve got going on.”
