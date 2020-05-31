Things are reopening left and right, around the county, the state and the country. But many residents are wary.
The Question of the Week is: What would it take for you to feel like the pandemic is over and it's safe for you to personally resume all activities as normal?
We have lots of options to choose from, but please feel free to comment to write a letter to the editor if you don't find an appropriate response here.
• When President Donald Trump says it's over
• When Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's over
• When state or county authorities say it's over
• When there have been no new cases reported for two weeks
• When the county stops testing
• When testing is more available, routine and widespread
• When there's a vaccine
• I'll just know
• I already feel this way
• Other (please explain in comments or a letter to the editor).
Vote now, and look for the responses online and in the print edition on June 9.
Want to do more than click a box? Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
