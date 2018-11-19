GALVESTON
Lucy lies enclosed in a steel box, soaking in water until the students are ready for her.
When they’re in the room, she ascends. Her face is flayed, her bones and muscles visible, her organs covered by just a thin flap of skin.
It’s a gruesome sight, which feels a only a little less creepy when you learn Lucy is made mostly of a substance derived from algae.
“She’s pretty anatomically correct,” said Michelle Puig, a human body systems teacher at Ball High School. Lucy is a synthetic cadaver that has realistic bones and joints, muscles and organs. A few things are missing, like a gland and a brain.
Lucy represents a kind of in-between medical teaching tool — a realistic “body” that doesn’t bleed or need special preservation methods.
Students at Ball High School are among a select group in the state with access to advanced learning tools such as Lucy, school officials said.
The pricey new tool pushes Galveston’s science program ahead of other Texas school districts, officials said.
“This is a 10-year dream come true,” Puig said. She has long wanted a better anatomic model for her students, going so far to research whether she could get a real cadaver for her classes.
“I didn’t even have a skeleton on a hook,” she said.
The high school bought Lucy for this school year, and about 120 students use her in their various classes, Puig said. Those include anatomy and biology, forensic sciences, even possibly art classes.
The school bought Lucy from SynDaver Labs, a Florida company that sells medical models and simulators. The company, and models like Lucy, rose to national attention in 2015 when the company appeared on the ABC show “Shark Tank.”
The model costs about $75,000, with a five-year, $30,000 warranty. The hefty price tag was covered by grants from The Moody Permanent Endowment Fund, the Galveston Education Foundation and the Advisory Board for Ball High School’s biomedicine program.
For Ball High students, the model is a step up above the old plastic models or slides the school was using in its anatomy classes, Puig said.
“Most of the time it’s just 2-D, like whatever is on a PowerPoint or a piece of paper,” Puig said.
Lucy’s liver weighs as much as human liver. Her throat is designed in a way that students can practice inserting a breathing tube. Her small intestines feel like a human’s small intestines would if you could reach into a person and grab them.
She can be sliced open and stitched up.
“It’s a big change,” student Sumedha Kota said. “You hear about all these things, like problems with the liver or the heart, or you learn about the functions of it, but you never get to really see it full scale.”
For some students, there is a creep factor to get over, but most are more intrigued than terrified.
“I brought my freshman class in here, and they ranged from being scared of it to ‘When can we get our hands in it,’” said Madelyn Moriarty, who teaches Principles of Biomedicine.
There are some tricks when it comes to taking care of a fake body. The teachers sometimes need to change Lucy’s bath, because if she becomes dehydrated she’ll shrink from about 130 pounds to about 30 pounds, Puig said.
After the year is done, the school will send the cadaver back to Florida, where it will be repaired before the next school year.
Lucy is the only teaching tool of its kind in Galveston County. The next closest school district with such a tool is in Dallas, school officials said.
Ball High School asks students to choose a focus — such as biomedicine or media arts — early in their high school years. A student’s choice shapes the courses they take during high school.
With Lucy added to the classroom, school officials hope more students will be drawn to science programs, and more of them will be exposed to experiences students elsewhere might not get until college.
“It’s more than piquing interest,” Ball High School Principal Joseph Pillar said. “It’s to assure that that’s the path that they want to go onto. We want kids to know exactly what they’re getting into.”
That’s what Ball High students say they’re getting out of it.
“The fact that they brought it in only increases the thought of maybe pursuing a career in medicine,” student John Brown said. “It’ll help a lot in the choice on where I want to go when I graduate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.