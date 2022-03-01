GALVESTON
State Rep. Mayes Middleton appeared to have avoided a runoff in his bid for Republican nomination for the District 11 state Senate seat, according to incomplete, unofficial results.
Still uncounted Tuesday night were thousands of ballots from Harris County, where local election officials asked the state for an extension.
Tuesday night, Middleton carried 56 percent of the votes with 94.5 percent counted, according to the Texas Tribune.
Who will fill Middleton’s vacant District 23 House seat also hadn’t been determined, with Patrick Gurski and Teresa Leo-Wilson headed to a May 24 runoff.
Middleton took 35,239 of the 62,918 votes counted in District 11 on Tuesday night, appearing to win the seat because no Democrats filed to run.
Harris County officials said Tuesday night they wouldn’t be able to report all results by Wednesday and had asked for an extension, stalling the reporting of votes in a chunk of District 11, however.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign Tuesday night congratulated Middleton for the win.
Middleton carried 64.3 percent of the Galveston County votes, 17,777 of the 27,638 votes, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Galveston County election officials still were counting several thousand absentee ballots at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Contenders Robin Armstrong, Bob Mitchell and Bianca Gracia got 8,294, 11,244 and 8,141 votes respectively, statewide, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Middleton announced his plans to run for Senate the week after Thanksgiving, causing five-term incumbent Larry Taylor, who had been planning to run for reelection, to step aside.
Middleton gained an endorsement in December from former President Donald Trump. The chairman of the conservative Texas Freedom Caucus, Middleton was a sponsor of bills calling for audits of the 2020 elections, which failed to pass, and was one of the primary authors of a bill that dedicated $2 billion in state border security money for construction of a border wall and to support local law enforcement programs to arrest migrants for violating local laws.
Middleton far out-paced his competitors in campaign funding. By Jan. 31, he had raised more than $1.5 million for his campaign, most of which he donated to himself, and spent $463,259, according to reports from the Texas Ethics Commission.
The race for a Republican nominee for the District 23 House seat Middleton vacated will end in a runoff.
Tuesday night, the runoff candidates appeared to be Patrick Gurski, a Galveston defense attorney, and Teresa Leo-Wilson, a one-time member of the State Board of Education.
Statewide, Gurski got 31.3 percent of the vote and Leo-Wilson 28.2 percent, according to incomplete, unofficial results.
Galveston County voters favored Gurski, who got 32.5 percent, according to incomplete and unofficial results. Leo-Wilson got 23 percent.
Leo-Wilson recently moved to Galveston, and Gurski previously was a prosecutor in the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Abel Longoria and Gina Smith each got less than 23 percent of the votes statewide, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Keith Henry, a Texas City commissioner, was the only Democratic candidate to run for the District 23 house seat.
Only one candidate from each party ran for Senate District 4 and House District 24.
Brandon Creighton is the Republican nominee for the senate seat, and Misty Bishop is the Democratic nominee.
For the house seat, voters will decide between Greg Bonnen, a Republican, and Michael Creedon, a Democrat.
