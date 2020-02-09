Best Picture: “Parasite”
Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Original Screenplay: “Parasite”
Adapted Screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit”
International Feature: “Parasite” (South Korea)
Animated Feature: “Toy Story 4”
Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari”
Visual Effects: “1917”
Film Editing: “Ford v Ferrari”
Animated Short: “Hair Love”
Live Action Short: “The Neighbors’ Window”
Documentary Short: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Original Score: “Joker”
Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
Production Design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Cinematography: “1917”
Costume Design: “Little Women”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Bombshell”
Documentary Feature: “American Factory”
Sound Mixing: “1917”
