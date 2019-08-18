Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Photos of man led by mounted Galveston officers draw outcry (Aug. 6)
Although the picture does not look good, the officers are not violating policy. That should be the end of the story. I think something is being read into this picture that isn’t there. That tether is as much for the prisoner’s safety as it is for the officers’. I am glad the chief changed the policy because the optics are not good, but again I don’t feel like the officers did anything wrong, they were within the boundaries of the former policy.
Craig Mason
The officers screwed up. The department acknowledged their error and issued an apology — two actions seen all too rarely these days. Let’s move on.
Bailey Jones
News item: Witness: Officer told Neely to walk or be dragged (Aug. 11)
This is a human race issue. Even if the officer was simply warning Mr. Neely to walk upright or walk straight because you may be dragged it should have been a light bulb moment to stop and wait for a patrol car. Don’t start with the don’t do the crime comments. No human should fear being dragged intentionally or by accident. Just because it may have been a best practice for over 100 years, it is not a best practice in 2019.
Samuel Collins III
The lingering issue seems to be those who insist on finding a racist component to this story. What do you think a police officer says to anyone under arrest who will not walk to a patrol car from a distance? Probably the exact same words. Does the fact they were mounted, or were white officers, make it undeniably racist? If so, I wish someone calling for these officers’ heads would connect the dots for us on that, so we can examine exactly what is the line of reasoning there.
Wayne Holt
News item: After coyote kills Galveston dogs, police advise vigilance (Aug. 4)
Coyotes doing what they do. Not only do they kill to eat, they kill because they like it.
David Smith
Coyotes are multiplying on our small island. Can’t we trap them and relocate them? People are losing their pets. It’s only a matter of time before they attack a small child. They could also become a health hazard. Where is animal control on this?
Paula Flinn
If you are worried about coyotes, you can try wolf urine, as it can be used to deter cats, feral cats, coyotes and foxes. Just as the article said, if you try and reduce the number of coyotes, in most cases they will have more babies. This is nature’s way of balancing the number of mice, rats, snakes and others. If you are worried about your pets, walk them on a leash, even in the backyard.
When I lived in Kansas, we had a lot of coyotes and I remember no attacks on humans. If you look at the cases that happen in the U.S. which are few, most happen after people feed them or other activities that cause them to lose their fear of humans.
Jim Forsythe
