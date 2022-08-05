Meet Muffy, short for Muffin. This little girl was named Muffy because of her built-in earmuffs, thus the long hair in her ears. She looks lovely with her unique appearance. She's very playful. She is sad she came in all by her lonesome self but would love friends and family. She is super cute and just a baby at 4 months young. Come adopt this Muffy muffin today.
Introducing Ruth, our oldie but goodie at the shelter. This senior lady has a heart of gold. Her grey highlights blend in beautifully on her bridle coat. She is quiet and rarely barks. She enjoys naps and lives by early to bed, early to rise or at least until the next nap. She socializes well with the other canine friends who respect her and have the same play style. Ruth is trained and can follow commands. Despite her size, Ruth loves cuddles. Don't keep this lady waiting any longer. Come adopt Ruth today.
It’s time to Clear the Shelters. This national program encourages adoptions and shelter support across the county. Watch our social media posts for events to be held this month or visit www.galvestonhumane.org. The Clear the Shelter adoption fee this week will be “name your fee." Can't adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.