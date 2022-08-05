This week's Pets of the Week are Muffy and Ruth.

Meet Muffy, short for Muffin. This little girl was named Muffy because of her built-in earmuffs, thus the long hair in her ears. She looks lovely with her unique appearance. She's very playful. She is sad she came in all by her lonesome self but would love friends and family. She is super cute and just a baby at 4 months young. Come adopt this Muffy muffin today.

