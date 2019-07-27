TEXAS CITY
Members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People staged a protest Saturday near the entrance of the Lago Mar neighborhood in support of black residents who said they were discriminated against at a community pool.
Tramica Thomas has said a Texas City police officer, acting at the behest of pool managers, escorted the family from the pool last week.
Thomas, who lives in Lago Mar, said she believed she and her children were ordered out of the pool because they are black.
Thomas, acting on advice of an attorney, has declined to comment for news articles.
The Lago Mar homeowners association asserts Thomas and her party were asked to leave the pool because of unruly and unsafe behavior.
The development is west of Interstate 45 near the Holland Road exit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.