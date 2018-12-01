The Artillery Club’s Debutante’s Ball found guests greeted with elegant draped fabric swagged open to the sides and held back with cascading floral ties.
It was a perfect place for a photo backdrop.
Vicki Walker Lewis was the genius behind the lavish decorations, which included bar high tables topped with luxurious long gold and white fabric and paired with a glowing candle collection. The glowing collection of candles added a touch of warmth and sophistication to the tables. Elegant and timeless clear ghost bar high chairs completed the classic and stunning look.
Enjoying all this luxury were Ann & Brent Masel, Jim & Suzanne Little, Fred Burns & Diane McDonough, Gene & Geri Hornstein, Carolyn & Rusty Eversberg, Avi & Margo Markowitz and David & Monica O’Donohoe. Jere Pederson, Ben & Sharon Raimer, Fred & Kim Raschke, Susan Salch, Mary Ann & Bob Murphy, Dancie & Jim Ware and Courtney & Mary Townsend enjoyed the high energy music from the group Level 1 out of Houston and the food by Chef Michael. The chef prepared oriental chicken lollipops, French grilled oysters, mini-biscuits with honey baked ham and jalapeno jelly, all topped off with a guacamole bar and carving station.
Happy birthday to Angie Floridia Tropea, Sarah Turner and Suzanne Schwab-Radcliffe, Knox Rider, Joe Kent, Diane Criss, John Dundee, Susan K. Vaughn, Cathy King Copeland, Jim Galbraith, Sparky Koerner, Ernie Deats, Laura Hughes, Eliza Thomas Quigley, Joey Quiroga, Stella Varela, Margaret Stephens, Benjy Shabot and Mark Kelso.
