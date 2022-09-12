Tres Harris could have been paralyzed or faced a lifetime of rehabilitation.
He could have joined the list of football players that includes the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier, the Buffalo Bills’ Kevin Everett and Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand, who suffered severe spinal cord injuries in a game. At the time of their injuries, none of the three could walk.
But Harris, a senior at Frisco Legacy Christian, got off “lucky” after breaking his neck in a game last season. The nephew of legendary Katy coach Gary Joseph — winner of five state championships — suffered no paralysis, never had to use a wheelchair and never needed surgery after fracturing his C6 vertebra.
He even played baseball in the spring. He just wasn’t supposed to slide head-first, a doctor’s directive that he ignored on a few occasions.
Still, it was a life-changing injury. Doctors told him he would never play football again.
WAITING ON A MIRACLE
For a player who was being recruited and dreamed of playing in college, it was devastating.
“That hit me like a sledgehammer,” Harris said. “Apparently a bone didn’t heal right, and it would be too much of a risk for me to play. They said there was no opportunity for that bone to come back into place. At that point, I thought I’m done with football.
“It was a very emotional time for me. I had grown up playing the sport my whole life. Up until I broke my neck, it was pretty much who I was. It was my identity. I had to find that identity somewhere else.”
It led to depression.
“He would say, ‘People don’t talk to me anymore. They don’t know what to say to me and don’t know how to treat me,’ He felt like he had lost his close friends,” his father, Dane, said. “No one knew how to interact with Tres the person, vs. Tres the football player. He was depressed for several weeks.”
‘SO SURREAL’
But after seeing a wide range of specialists — including a doctor who helped Tiger Woods get back to playing — Tres received a miracle in June.
He had gone back for a routine checkup, just to make sure nothing had gotten worse.
“It was so surreal,” Tres said. “I was sitting there, expecting nothing had changed, just hoping for the best. The doctor came in and said, “I’ve never seen this happen before. Somehow, your bone has moved back into place.”
The doctor added, “Not only has this healed perfectly, but he’s also developed some new bone tissue around the area, and I have no explanation for it.”
Tres later said, “It was like a thousand pounds had been lifted off my chest.”
He immediately sent a text message to Toby Trotter, now the football coach at Legacy Christian, a small private school.
“He said, ‘I’ve been cleared to play. I’ll be there tomorrow.’” Trotter said.
Although his parents had a few “hold your breath” moments as they waited to see if Tres could handle contact when he got back on the field, Tres had 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in a 49-0 win over HSAA in his first game back Friday. The 6-3, 225-pound defensive end/tight end was ready to play because he had continued to train nonstop and had added 30 pounds during his time away from the game.
HOPING FOR A WAY
“I stayed in the weight room, kept running, just hoping for the best,” he said.
Tres relied on his faith to keep him going. And his father held weekly accountability sessions with his son — even taking away his phone and truck at one point — to help Tres get his priorities straight when he thought his football career was over.
“I had been praying about it every single night, just hoping for a way,” he said of his dream of playing again. “I recognized there were things to be grateful for. You see guys today who are in a wheelchair because of an accident that happened playing football. I am extremely fortunate. It could have been a lot worse.”
Tres learned how to study game film from his famous uncle, he learned the game by watching Katy play countless playoff and state championship games while growing up, and Trotter says Tres is a “football lifer” who would make a good coach. Tres was having the “game of his life” after being inserted as a running back against Tyler Grace Community in the fifth game last season, having run for 122 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Then came the play that he will remember for the rest of his life. He was pulled down with a defender on top of his head and his head slammed into the turf, with the crown of his helmet hitting first and nothing to brace his fall.
Tres thought he just had a stinger, but the athletic trainer and orthopedic doctor who were on-site immediately diagnosed the severity of the injury, and Tres was placed on a backboard and taken to a trauma-level emergency room. As he was wheeled off, Tres refused to give a thumbs-up to the crowd, which had gone eerily silent.
“His response was, ‘Dad, I’ve already called enough attention to myself. They need to finish the game and win.’” Dane said.
