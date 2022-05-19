GALVESTON
The Training Ship Kennedy sailed back into the Galveston Ship Channel on Thursday morning, pulling into Pelican Island to make ready another summer at sea training Texas A&M University at Galveston cadets.
Its arrival starts a countdown of sorts for Texas A&M University. When the Kennedy returns to Galveston next year, it won't be as a visitor, but will be coming to stay.
Texas A&M students and faculty traveled to Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, last week to take command of the ship and sail it to Texas, said Col. Mike Fossum, the chief operating officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston.
"This is a big day," Fossum said. "It's a very hard endeavor to send our folks up to Massachusetts to move back in and bring it down. We're incredibly excited to get our cadets moving."
This year, the Kennedy will take 230 students from Texas A&M and other maritime academies on a two-month training sail to Charleston, South Carolina; Reykjavik, Iceland; and New York City.
While in Iceland, the ship will travel north of the Arctic Circle and take part in a blue-nose ceremony, a naval tradition to mark sailors' first journey across the northern parallel.
During its trip, the ship will be managed almost entirely by cadets, who are seeking to qualify for U.S. Coast Guard licenses.
The jobs the cadets are training for are in high demand, Fossum said.
Recent marine engineering graduates have reported starting salaries of $200,000, he said.
The Kennedy next year is planned to become Texas A&M's permanent training ship, until the university receives its brand-new training vessel, the Lone Star State, in 2025. The $325 million Lone Star State will be a national security multi-mission vessel and able to operate as both a floating classroom and as a shelter and medical facility during emergencies such as hurricanes.
The Lone Star State will be one of five vessels of its type built by Philly Shipyard, a commercial shipbuilding company in Philadelphia.
The Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where TS Kennedy normally calls home, also is getting a new training ship. When the New England school receives its new vessel, the Kennedy will be transferred to Galveston.
When that happens, the Kennedy will become the first permanent training ship of its size to be stationed in Galveston since the departure of the TS Texas Clipper II, which left Galveston to provide aid to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and was later deployed elsewhere.
The Kennedy is scheduled to leave Galveston on May 29. Texas A&M will host a dock party, open to the public, on May 28. People will be able to tour the ship and other Texas A&M facilities.
