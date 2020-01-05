TEXAS CITY
A small building standing alone in the middle of the Texas City industrial complex could become the subject of a legal fight as county officials prepare to sue its owner to protect the integrity of the city's hurricane levee, they said.
County commissioners last week gave attorneys permission to move ahead with legal action to compel the removal of a building from the Texas City Hurricane Protection Levee.
The red, one-story building sits on Dock Road, on the south side of Texas City, amid the tanks and pipelines of the city's industrial complex.
In a November letter to the building's owner, Nedeljko Visekruna, the county said a review of structures on or near the hurricane levee by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had revealed the building didn't have a proper permit to be where it is.
The county demanded that Visekruna either apply for a permit or remove the building.
It was necessary that Visekruna move quickly because the building put the future of the levee at risk, the county said.
"For levee systems to be recognized as acceptable and provide protection from the base flood, levee systems must be maintained in accordance with an officially adopted maintenance plan," county road administrator Lee Crowder wrote in the letter.
The building is in violation of that plan, and if it's not addressed it could cause the hurricane levee to be decertified and unable to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, Crowder wrote. The loss of certification would jeopardize federal flood insurance policies held by home and business owners in Texas City and La Marque, Crowder wrote.
More than 1,950 properties in La Marque and 4,980 in Texas City are covered by federal flood insurance policies, according to federal data.
The Texas City hurricane levee was built after Hurricane Carla badly damaged refineries in the city in 1961. It was completed in 1982.
Despite the dire warning to Visekruna in November, no has been action taken, Galveston County general counsel Paul Ready said. The county had essentially lost contact with Visekruna in recent months, Ready said
"He stopped responding to us," Ready said. "Given that we're not effectively communicating any more, we're going to have to take legal action."
Visekruna is the principal owner of the Seaman Center of Texas City, a nonprofit organization that provides care, shelter and religious services to traveling merchant marines in Texas City. The center is on 6th Street in Texas City.
The building doesn't cause any disruptions at the Port of Texas City, although it was unclear whether it was in use by the seamen center or for another purpose, a port official said. The building is in a section of the port only accessible by people with security passes.
Visekruna did not return a phone call seeking comment about the county's legal threat.
No lawsuit had been filed over the building as of Friday.
