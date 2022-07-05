GALVESTON
LGBTQ locals are worried about their rights after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested targeting same-sex marriage after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Thomas on June 24 said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked, fanning fears on an island with a sizable LGBTQ community and raising questions about what it means for hard-won marital rights.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote. “Because any substantive due process decision is demonstrably erroneous. We have a duty to ‘correct the errors’ established in those precedents.”
While Griswold was established in 1965 and protected contraception rights, Lawrence, 2003, protected the right to intimacy between same-sex partners, and Obergefell was the landmark decision by the Supreme Court in 2015 to protect same-sex marriage.
“All the way around — this would be just a huge setback for our rights,” Terry Fuller-Waymire, director of Pride Galveston and a member of Galveston’s LGBTQ community. “I always tell people if they come for someone else’s rights, they will probably come for ours also.”
Thomas’ statements have put people who identify as part of the LGBTQ community in fear of losing a right that was perpetually fought for and continuously celebrated, they said.
“That is something we hope will absolutely never happen,” Michael Woody, an active member of Galveston’s LGBTQ community said.
It’s difficult to think about Obergefell being overturned, said Woody, who in October married Kevin Smith in Galveston.
Obergefell v. Hodges is a landmark civil rights case in which the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by both the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“It’s hard to think about that happening since it was something that people worked so hard for, to have that equal right,” Woody said.
It has been just five days since the final day of Pride Month, and nine days since the seventh anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriages.
“The first thing that comes to mind is fear,” said Lindsey White, an islander who married Maryanne Termini at Moody Gardens Hotel in October 2020. “Not only for my own rights, but we are chipping away at things that were already protected. It just strikes fear in my heart. I can’t help but worry about what that decision could mean for so many people in Galveston.”
Tom Schwenk and his partner, Jack, have been in Galveston since 1987, and returned to their home state to marry on their 40th anniversary, just six months before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. “Jack and I have found Galveston to be a truly wonderful and welcoming home,” Schwenk said.
Woody also finds Galveston to be a welcoming place for the LGBTQ community, he said.
“A lot of firsts have been taken here for LGBTQ communities, like the oldest LGBTQ bar in the state of Texas,” Woody said.
LGBTQ locals are considering what could become of their lives if Obergefell were to be overturned.
“Maryanne and I would weep and then work,” White said. “Because there would be — and already is — a lot of work to do. The backwards direction that would imply is a loss that deserves to be mourned.”
