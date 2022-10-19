Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) celebrates the third out during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Daily News sports editor’s highs and lows of ALCS Game 1
• Favorite moment of the game: The outing by Astros closer Ryan Pressly. The atmosphere inside Minute Maid Park is something special when he enters a game, and when he’s in command of his electric stuff, he’s as unhittable as they come.
You never love seeing your closer have to come into a game before the ninth inning, but Pressly was called upon to get a struggling Rafael Montero out of trouble when the typically stalwart reliever gave up a solo home run, a single and a walk in consecutive two-out Yankee at-bats.
Pressly came through with the inning-ending strikeout and continued his mastery in the ninth inning to finish the game and pick up the save, striking out the first two batters before a weak grounder provided the final out.
• Stud of the game: This one goes to Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, especially considering how much he struggled in his outing last week in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Mariners.
Verlander rebounded from that rough start like the future Hall of Fame that he is by tossing a strong outing in Wednesday night’s American League Championship Series opener, which included retiring the final 11 batters he faced in order (nine of which he struck out).
Overall, Verlander gave the Astros six innings of work with one earned run and 11 total strikeouts, which saw him move past Clayton Kershaw for the all-time lead in postseason strikeouts in MLB history (now sitting at 219 career playoff Ks).
Honorable mention goes to Jeremy Pena — the ALDS Game 3 hero who continues to defy expectations as a rookie. Pena finished an impressive 3-for-4 at the plate Wednesday with two doubles and a seventh-inning solo home run that gave the Astros some breathing room on the scoreboard.
• Dud of the game: I say it a lot — baseball can be a cruel game. In the bottom of the fifth, Yankees reliever Clarke Schmidt was a hero, inducing an inning-ending double play that got his team out of a bases-loaded jam.
In the next inning, though, it was a completely different story as Clarke surrendered a lead-off solo home run to Yuli Gurriel that broke up a 1-1 deadlock and then saw Chas McCormick crush a home run on top of that to give the Astros a 3-1 lead.
