The school year isn't ending as hoped or expected for the class of 2020. Restrictions put in place to help stem the spread of COVID-19 put proms, graduations and other senior rites of passage on hold or shelved them completely.
But restrictions are lifting and high schools are rethinking their graduation plans.
The Question of the Week is:
HOW SHOULD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS HANDLE GRADUATIONS?
• Host video-conferenced ceremonies and encourage families to hold small, in-person watch parties within their households.
• Hold drive-by ceremonies where students and families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at a time with their families alongside them.
• Forget official ceremonies; celebrate graduates with parades and other creative, socially distanced events.
• Hold regular, traditional, in-person graduation ceremonies with some precautions, such as masks and limited capacity, in place.
• Hold regular, traditional, in-person graduation ceremonies. Period.
Vote now, and look for the responses online and in the print edition on May 26.
Want to do more than click a box? Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
