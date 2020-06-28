Texas is among the states experiencing a dramatic rise in the number of cases of COVID-19, as well as higher percentages of tests that come back positive.
The Question of the Week is: How do you think Gov. Greg Abbott should respond to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Texas?
• Close everything back up and lock it down as tightly as it was before the reopening began.
• Begin a phased reclosing, shutting things down in steps and evaluating the results of one step before moving on to the next.
• Keep things open as they are but make masks mandatory and punishable by fines; stand by strict social distancing requirements.
• Keep reminding people to wear masks, wash their hands and social distance but otherwise return society and the economy to normal.
• Just let people do what they want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.