The city council has selected Theo Melancon, city manager of Dayton, Texas, as Dickinson’s first city manager, pending contract negotiations.
Mayor Sean Skipworth expected the council to officially hire Melancon at its Tuesday meeting, he said.
Melancon will take the helm at a time when the Dickinson city government is undergoing significant upheaval and is working to regain residents’ trust.
Melancon now runs a town of about 8,000 people northeast of Houston. Dickinson’s population is about 21,000, according to the most recent census count.
Dickinson officials didn’t fulfill a request for a copy of the draft contract by Wednesday afternoon.
The council decided to make an offer to Melancon because of his good economic development track record, Skipworth said Wednesday.
The council also was convinced Melancon was committed to transparent government and would be open with the residents, he said.
“He has really good energy,” Skipworth said. “That’s something we need.”
Melancon is focused on customer service, and the city needed someone who would engage with and instill confidence in residents, he said.
“He’s very committed to engaging with the public and having those direct conversations,” Skipworth said.
If the hire officially goes through, Melancon will take the helm of a city where leadership has been in flux. The city council in December terminated the employment of former city administrator Chris Heard after his November arrest on charges of child abuse.
Although his arrest hadn’t been connected to city business, his tenure had created some controversy. Texas Rangers, the state’s main criminal investigators, in October visited city hall seeking unspecified government records.
Joe Dickson, a former Santa Fe city manager, has been serving as interim manager since January.
Melancon also will take on the role after the city voted in November to change its government to a council-manager form, giving Melancon much more power to determine Dickinson’s direction.
The council hopes Melancon will bring some stability to the city, Skipworth said.
Melancon’s record at other cities, such as Dayton and Gladewater, make Skipworth confident he will, he said.
“I don’t know that these towns had the political issues that we had, but certainly he was able to get in there and do things and not burn bridges and cause upheaval,” Skipworth said.
Melancon also has a history of stimulating economic development and growth in the cities he has worked at, Skipworth said.
The city council is scheduled to vote on the official contract Tuesday.
