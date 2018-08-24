Mental health is on the minds of local research and health professionals as the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey approaches.
While rebuilding hurricane-destroyed infrastructure and treating physical health problems often are priorities after a natural disaster like Harvey, mental health issues can sometimes be forgotten, said Shao-Chee Sim, vice president for applied research for the Houston-based Episcopal Health Foundation.
But that's beginning to change as people’s lives return to normal a year after the storm and they start to assess less visible areas of their lives and well-being, he said.
“For the most part, when you ask people to prioritize, mental health concerns are not at the top of their priorities,” Sim said. “It’s not something they like to pay a lot of attention to, especially immediately after a disaster.”
Sim helped oversee a recent Episcopal Health Foundation survey that asked more than 1,600 South Texas residents affected by Harvey about their health after the hurricane, including questions about their mental wellness.
The survey results, which also incorporated anecdotal evidence from two July focus groups that took place in Dickinson, showed that outside of Harris County, 26 percent of survey respondents said they were experiencing some kind of mental health issue because of the storm.
“It’s not a small number to be dismissive about,” Sim said.
Although a majority of total survey respondents — 70 percent — said their lives essentially had returned to normal after the storm, the most vulnerable populations in the area continue to experience problems, Sim said.
Those problems include unemployment, not being able to move back to their homes, as well as mental health issues such as anger and alcohol abuse, often stemming from the fact that navigating emergency aid-related bureaucracy can be difficult for people who lost everything they own in a natural disaster.
“Some people in the Dickinson focus groups had very limited means of income and couldn’t afford to take time off work to navigate the system and go through various appeals processes,” Sim said. “For them, it became bad news after bad news. It was one thing to deal with the immediate aftermath — the flooded houses and vehicles — but the worst story was trying to navigate the process and looking for help.”
The survey showed that despite 26 percent of respondents outside of Harris County reporting some kind of issue with their mental well-being after the storm, only 8 percent reported they had sought services for their problems, Sim said.
"It's just not a priority," he said.
Cue the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service, which is trying to address some of these health problems, Jymann Davis, a family and community health agent for the university, said. The university is putting on a half-day conference today that seeks to help people with their mental, physical and financial health after Harvey.
“Storms and disasters, not just hurricanes, but also fires, for example — they’re not discriminatory,” Davis said. They affect everybody in one way or another, and what we’re looking at is to have tips and techniques and ways to rebuild and cope with people’s health and wellness.”
The conference, which starts at 8 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in La Marque, will feature a series of speakers that will teach and lead attendees through seminars and exercises geared toward helping them reclaim their well-being. For example, Dr. Patricia Sulak, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Temple and the author of “Living Well Aware: Eleven Essential Elements to Health and Happiness” will start the conference off with a seminar that covers how people affected by disasters can regain a sense of normality.
“It’s not just our physical health,” she said. “It’s emotional, social, mental. These disasters can affect the quality of our relationships, our financial health, our spiritual health. People think it’s all about physical health — eating health and exercise — but I know a lot of people who look like a million bucks who aren’t doing that well.”
It's the unseen nature of mental health conditions that cause them to be overlooked or forgotten, said Sharon Mitchiner, a former therapist who works as a nutritionist education assistant for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Harvey affected many people in profound ways that are only now coming to light, Mitchiner said.
“Because you can’t see it, people don’t always recognize it,” she said. “But it’s very real, and if you spend any time with these folks you can see they’re not the same. They might have great attitudes, sure, but Harvey has etched itself pretty deeply in people’s minds, especially for those who were displaced and lost their livelihoods.”
