TIKI ISLAND
Steve Cunningham awoke about 2 a.m. one day in July to see an orange glow outside his house in the Village of Tiki Island. His home was on fire, and soon flames would be burning through the walls of the bedroom where he and his wife, Rebecca, were sleeping.
“There was no sound, it was eerie quiet,” Cunningham said. “But then I pulled the drapes back and the entire deck was on fire. By the time I called 9-1-1, it was inside the house.”
When the Cunninghams got outside, they waited for about seven or eight minutes for the fire department to arrive. The response time wasn’t a problem, he said. It was the manpower that was lacking.
“He was by himself,” Cunningham said, referring to Jason Grimm, the paid Tiki Island firefighter and EMT who showed up that night to battle the flames. “And it was a pretty big job.”
Cunningham ended up pulling out the truck’s heavy hoses himself while Grimm began spraying down the blaze with water. With the help of Jonathan Saldivar, a neighbor who showed up on his way home from Houston, the two civilians and Grimm were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby houses until firefighters from other area departments showed up less than 10 minutes later.
“Heck, it was just those two pulling the hoses out,” said Saldivar, who isn’t a volunteer firefighter for Tiki Island’s department but has experience with the department in Los Fresnos. “I had to help.”
Much of the Cunninghams’ home and nearly all their belongings were destroyed — something that might have been prevented if more people had been able to respond in the first few minutes of the blaze, he speculated.
“The Tiki Island fireman got there fast, but if he had some more manpower obviously they could have done more,” he said. “We had equipment and water. We just needed more people.”
“Tiki Island needs more volunteers,” said Micah Simons, who oversees the village’s volunteer fire department. Like the one-man EMT crew that alternates manning shifts at Tiki Island’s station, Simons is part-time.
For most of the week, he serves as a captain for the Texas City Fire Department, which is one of the firefighting agencies that tend to respond to fires on Tiki Island, along with Galveston Fire Department, Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department, Santa Fe Fire and Rescue and Bayou Vista Fire Department.
Tiki Island, where 1,062 people live according to 2017 U.S. Census estimates, has 13 volunteer firefighters. Residents pay $16 a month to fund the shifts of full-time EMT firefighters like Grimm that man the station, and volunteers, who are required to be residents on the island but nothing else, are supposed to pitch in and help whoever is on duty when they’re called.
Most of the time, however, no one shows up, said Shane Hughes one of the full-time firefighters that works shifts at the Tiki Island station.
Specific volunteer response numbers weren’t immediately available, but each Wednesday there’s a volunteer training session on Tiki Island.
“I’ve been here since 2008, and in that time period I’ve seen people show up to training probably three times,” Hughes said, noting that he’s grateful for the work that volunteers do.
In the meantime, fighting a fire alone is dangerous, Hughes said. And even though structure fires on Tiki Island aren’t common — Cunningham’s house is the only fire so far in 2018, Simons said – it’s not unusual to be the only person responding to a fire in the first few minutes of a blaze, Hughes said.
“There have been several occasions over the years where I pull up and I’m the driver, determining strategy and pulling hoses,” Hughes said. “Our biggest thing is that we need people to volunteer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.