A-list Christian contemporary bands generally head up to Houston or The Woodlands for concerts, but Dove Award winning Building 429 will be playing at Friendswood’s The Harbor at the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services on Sept. 8 at 2821 W. Parkwood with free admission.
They will also perform a full concert at 6:30 p.m. with tickets priced from $12 to $15.
“Music is one of the great joys in life,” said the Rev. Rick Baldwin, senior pastor of The Harbor. “We want to be part of bringing people together in that joy, and have chosen Building 429 to help us do that. We’ve had Building 429 at The Harbor before, and their concert was most exciting and successful. We envision a great opportunity for our membership to invite family and friends, churched and unchurched alike, for a morning of Christ-centered music. It is our prayer that through events like these our church family and our guests will have an opportunity to encounter God, and that their lives will be altered in a real and everlasting way.”
For details, call 281-388-3500.
•••
Each year the Friendswood Prayer Breakfast celebrates local athletes and sets a Faith Focus ‘record’ for one the earliest starting times. This year, Kerri Taylor, executive director of UnBound Houston, which is focused on fighting domestic sex trafficking, will speak. The breakfast will begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the Friendswood High School cafeteria, 702 Greenbriar. The event ends at 7:30 a.m. and costs $5.
“I never thought I would be an advocate for anti-human trafficking work, but that is the exciting thing about walking with God if you give Him your ‘yes,’ and you mean it,” Taylor said. “He will take you into deep waters and hold your hand all along the way. I hope people realize that working against human trafficking in our area means that good people need to be aware that it is happening in our communities and near to our own hearts. Children we know, and that we just know of, are at risk within our sphere of influence, and there are some pretty simple, if not easy, solutions to keeping them safe.”
For details, call 713-408-4785.
•••
Galveston’s St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Pastor's Aide will present a Musical Extravaganza at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 at 1301 Ave. L.
“Come with a listening ear for this sensational affair of praising God and lifting voices through song,” said Georgie Wooten, spokesperson for the church. “Come hear dynamic area groups and soloists harmonizing, sending up praises, while the blessings come back down.”
Presently on the bill are the Jerusalem Gospelaires, Patrick D. Williams and Unity in Praise, and more.
For details, call 409-763-6145.
