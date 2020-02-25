Open House update on Galveston's plan to rebuild public housing
Monday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Galveston, in the community meeting room
Attendees will be able to view conceptual site plans and sketches for redevelopment projects at the former Oleander Homes site and possibly at Island Community Center. Beverages and light snacks will be served.
