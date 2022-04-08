There might be some good in Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s call for a review of Texas laws about automobile crimes — car thefts and burglaries and the recent plague of catalytic converter thefts, for example.
But Patrick’s recent call for a review of laws looks more like political theater; the opening act in a production meant to create the perception of doing something, while actually doing nothing.
Texas politicians are under pressure to at least appear to be doing something about automobile crimes for two reasons. One is that every type of those crimes is on the rise, which means more and more of their constituents are becoming victims.
More compelling, though, is the death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, who was gunned down March 31 trying to stop three people from stealing the converter from his truck. A few days later, a New Caney Independent School District police officer was wounded by gunfire while attempting to stop a similar theft.
Lawmakers are rightly concerned about the violence in those encounters. The rest of us should be too, because most of us are more likely to stumble onto a catalytic converter theft in progress than just about any other kind of crime.
The violence also illustrates a core fact of the problem that’s often unacknowledged. We tend to think of automobile crime as the work of errant youth. The joyriding teenage car thief is a cultural archetype.
Some of these thefts might be perpetrated by teens armed with nothing more lethal than a Sawzall. But law officers tell us automobile crime is a billion-dollar business conducted by hardened criminals who are organized and, obviously, willing to kill people.
Texas lawmakers should respond to the rise of automobile crimes, but there’s a better way than spending months reviewing laws. The laws probably are fine. Enforcement is the problem.
For example, the Texas Legislature during the most recent session passed a good law meant to make it more difficult to sell and buy stolen catalytic converters.
Bipartisan House Bill 4110, which went into effect Sept. 1, put strict, detailed requirements on both the sellers of catalytic converters and scrap metal yards that buy them.
Is a review of HB-4110, on the books for seven months, going to improve anything? Probably not.
What might blunt the rise of automobile crimes in general, and catalytic converter thefts in particular, is aggressive enforcement of existing laws.
The Legislature could contribute to that by ending its own long history of theft.
Lawmakers in 1991 tagged a $1 surcharge onto the bills of people paying for automobile insurance with the stated purpose of funding auto-crimes task forces across the state.
It was a reasonable enough governmental action. Everybody owning a car kicks in a few dollars to help battle automobile crimes.
That actually happened for a while, but it didn’t last long. In 1997, lawmakers slashed task force funding and funneled money from the surcharge into the general fund.
Periodically over the years, peace officers charged with enforcing laws against automobile crimes have gone to Austin to ask lawmakers to stop starving their budgets. They were not asking for new money, just for the state to stop stealing the money Texas drivers already were paying to fund auto-crimes task forces.
The state has traditionally responded by increasing the surcharge on Texas drivers, and then continuing to keep most of the money.
So, while things got more expensive, more vehicles took to the roads, crime rose and drivers paid more and more, law officers specially trained, equipped and motivated to enforce laws against automobile crimes had to get by with less and less.
Since 2021, the state surcharge on Texas auto insurance policies has been $4 a year, 20 percent of which is supposed to fund auto-crimes task forces; 60 percent is supposed to fund trauma centers; and, for some reason, 20 percent goes to the state’s general fund.
Only 12 percent actually went toward battling automobile crimes, though. The state sweetened its own cut by 8 percent.
During the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years alone, the state collected $196.7 million for the stated purpose of funding enforcement of laws against various motor-vehicle crimes, but allocated only $24.8 million. That’s a difference of almost $172 million.
In any context other than legislative funding, that would be fraud, theft or misappropriation.
By all means, lawmakers should review some laws, hold some hearings, bang some gavels, make some speeches. The distraction might keep some of them out of trouble.
If they want to actually accomplish something, though, they could simply stop stealing the money Texas drivers are paying to fight crime.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.