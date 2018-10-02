OBITUARY
Real Peggy Sue, of 1958 Buddy Holly song fame, dies
LUBBOCK
The Texas woman who inspired the 1958 Buddy Holly song “Peggy Sue” has died at a Lubbock hospital.
Peggy Sue Gerron Rackham of Lubbock died Monday at University Medical Center. She was 78. UMC spokesman Eric Finley said Tuesday the family gave him permission to confirm the death, but asked that no additional information be released.
Peggy Sue Gerron in 2008 released her autobiography “Whatever Happened to Peggy Sue?: A Memoir by Buddy Holly’s Peggy Sue” to mark the 50th anniversary of the song. Gerron at the time said she and Holly were good friends. She married a member of his band, The Crickets. The couple later divorced.
Holly died in a 1959 plane crash in Iowa that also killed Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.
Gerron, while promoting her autobiography, said material for the memoir came from about 150 diary entries she made during the time she knew Holly. Gerron was born in Olton, Texas, but moved to Lubbock where she attended high school and met Holly and his friends.
“I wanted to give him (Holly) his voice. It’s my book, my memoirs,” she said about her book, according to a 2008 Associated Press story. “We were very, very good friends. He was probably one of the best friends I ever had.”
MUSIC
Taylor Swift will open 2018 American Music Awards
NEW YORK
Taylor Swift will open the 2018 American Music Awards.
The 28-year-old singer made the announce-ment Tuesday. This is her first awards show performance in nearly three years.
Dick Clark Productions says Swift will sing “I Did Something Bad” from her “Reputation” album.
Swift is competing for Artist of the Year at the 2018 AMAs alongside Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.
Rap is dominating this year’s awards. Drake and Cardi B have eight nominations each.
Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five awards.
The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
TELEVISION
Tim Allen wins TV bragging rights over Candice Bergen
NEW YORK
After the first week of the television season, Tim Allen has bragging rights over Candice Bergen.
The return of Allen’s sitcom, “Last Man Standing,” reached 8.1 million viewers on Fox last Friday night. That was more than the 7.5 million people who tuned into the revival of Bergen’s “Murphy Brown” on CBS the night before.
CBS heavily promoted the return of “Murphy Brown” after two decades, and Hillary Clinton had a cameo in the first episode. But the show’s first episode back couldn’t match the numbers reached by other recent revivals like “Roseanne” (18.4 million for its first episode back on ABC last March) and “Will & Grace” (10.2 million on NBC a year ago).
“Last Man Standing” had been gone just a year, canceled by ABC in a decision that Allen said left him “stunned and blindsided.” But Fox brought it back, and on its first week it was the network’s most popular entertainment show, particularly impressive considering Friday is one of the least-watched nights on television.
ABC said its decision was strictly business after it decided against airing comedies on Friday, but there were political overtones. Allen supports President Donald Trump and his lead character, Mike Baxter, has been described as Archie Bunker with a college education. Some conservatives said the cancellation was proof that they weren’t valued as customers in liberal Hollywood.
— Associated Press
