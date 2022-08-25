GALVESTON
More than 3,000 bicyclists from across the nation are expected to meet in Galveston for the annual Island Ride Out and Bike Expo this weekend, an event that will impede lanes on many street and roads, city officials say.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 8:43 pm
GALVESTON
More than 3,000 bicyclists from across the nation are expected to meet in Galveston for the annual Island Ride Out and Bike Expo this weekend, an event that will impede lanes on many street and roads, city officials say.
The Island Ride Out, a 20-mile bike ride, will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Moody Gardens.
“Our Traffic Department will cone-off the southernmost eastbound lane on Seawall from 81st Street to East Beach Drive and pick up the cones as the cyclists pass by,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Cyclists are expected to pass each area from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Barnett said.
“The cones will only serve to keep the cyclists in one lane when the ride begins, and will be removed as soon as they pass to reopen the lane completely,” Barnett said. “Seawall parking will not be affected, and cars will still be able to park in the parking lane.”
“We expect about 3,000 to 5,000 people this weekend,” Moody Gardens spokeswoman Maddie Collins said.
The annual Island Ride Out and Bike Expo will host a bar crawl Friday at Island Bicycle Co., 1808 Seawall Blvd., which will include an 8- to 12-mile bike ride.
On Saturday, there will be a bike show from 10 a.m to 5 p.m at Moody Gardens with displays of various types of customized bikes and prizes for those judged to be the best.
The bike show also will feature presentations from professional bicycle riders such as RR Dblocks and Todd Lyons, Collins said.
RR Dblocks is professional cyclist from New York famous for performing bike stunts on streets.
Lyons is director of SE Bikes of California. He's a professional BMX cyclist who has appeared in the X Games, which is a professional extreme sports event produced by ESPN.
The 20-mile bike ride begins and ends at Moody Gardens, One Hope Blvd.
Saturday's festivities will come to an end at Moody Gardens Palm Beach with a DJ and firework show at 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cyclists are encouraged to explore Galveston on bikes throughout Sunday.
Last year, about 3,400 people participated in the Island Ride Out.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.