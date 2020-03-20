Feb. 20 at the Nessler Center in Texas City was a night to celebrate the Santa Fe Education Foundation’s 10th annual gala. Community leaders, foundation supporters, sponsors, families and friends all gathered to give thanks and recognize those who made this journey possible.
Foundation President Renee Rockers in a written message reflected on the past decade and noted how every single member played an integral role in getting the organization to this major milestone.
During those 10 years, the foundation raised more than $1 million that was used to serve programs such as Grants for Great Ideas and Classroom Wish Lists and to establish student scholarships, end-of-year excellence awards and the STEAM and robotics programs.
The Santa Fe Junior High robotics program is an example of the benefit the foundation’s contributions have provided for students as emerging leaders. Four robotics program teams were among the 24 invited from across Texas for the state championship.
During the evening, the foundation’s new logo was unveiled, depicting the future of the organization. Along the wall, a “wish board” was set up with tear-off lists highlighting the needs of the students and teachers, causing a flurry of activity as donors stepped up to meet the challenges of the foundation. Working the wish board were several members of the executive committee and board members — Kay Wynwood, past president; Greg Gardner; Pam Schwertner; Sophia Splawn; Paula Heileman; and Jason Tabor, mayor of Santa Fe, just to name a few of the hardworking men and women.
Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman, a retired U.S. Navy pilot and NASA astronaut, served as keynote speaker. He shared a few comical stories about getting out of his space suit, which brought the house down with laughter. He recalled some of the memorable events of his space flights, including a mission that delivered modules to the International Space Station, and about his fellow astronauts and his walks in outer space. He spoke about his life-long passion of being a pilot, of flying the Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye, and about his dream as a boy of going to the moon and how his father had nurtured that dream. He reminded all present, to never stop dreaming.
State Sen. Larry Taylor served as the fast-talking auctioneer, with a collection of amazing items up for bid, with several of the bidders waving their paddles back and forth as they outbid each other.
Making the scene at the gala was the delightful Dr. Leigh Wall, Santa Fe ISD superintendent, who greeted and mingled with the crowd. Sandra Gartman and her husband, Don Gartman, a College of the Mainland trustee, enjoyed the activities along with Josh Woitena and his wife, Cathy Woitena. The delicious banquet-style dinner was served by Catering by Benno.
