GALVESTON
The COVID-19 pandemic made last year tough for Americans but divisiveness made it worse, most seem to agree.
White supremacy groups were more conspicuous, protestors clashed with police, riots and looting struck some cities, and political parties demonstrated their disdain for one another in ways more heated than before.
Eighty-three percent of Americans said that the country is somewhat or very divided by race and ethnicity; 91 percent said the country was divided over politics; and 77 percent said Americans were divided over religion, according to research organization Public Religion Research Institute.
Almost 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. looked forward to a day when we would judge each other by the content of our character. What would he say about Americans in 2020?
A few local leaders weighed in on that topic ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday.
“He would say the world needs more prayer,” said Paula Tobon-Stevens, executive director of St. Vincent’s House, a faith-based social services provider.
St. Vincent’s House has hosted an annual prayer circle honoring King since 1975 but will not this year because of the pandemic. The Unity Prayer Circle is a call for peace and unity, something King would call for now, said Tobon-Stevens, adding that Americans need King’s messages now more than ever.
“It saddens me that we’re so far apart,” she said. “We’re all Americans. There’s so much anger and hate.”
King also would use social media to galvanize and unite the country, Tobon-Stevens said, as many modern public figures use it to inspire their followers.
King would talk about the importance of marching and protesting, said Nathan C. Cunningham, former president of the Mainland NAACP.
King marched to raise awareness about the inequalities of Black people, Cunningham said, adding that’s the only way the world would have known about the brutality against African Americans.
“We continue to march until America — which professes to be the land of the free — comes to terms with itself and its consciousness of the inhumane treatment of Blacks,” he said.
Americans demonstrated for many reasons last year including anger over lockdown because of the pandemic, police brutality and environmental issues.
King would be patient and understanding but would never accept the current state of America, said Tommie Boudreaux, chair of the African American Heritage Community with the Galveston Historical Foundation.
“He would ask everyone to take a look at themselves in the mirror, take a deep breath and listen to the other side,” she said. He would also get help from prominent figures he thought people would listen to, she added.
Many famous public figures including Lena Horne, Marlon Brando, Bob Dylan and Sidney Portier participated in the 1963 “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom,” where King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Mary Patrick, president of the Galveston chapter of the NAACP, believes King would have urged Americans to come together to figure out solutions that would work for everyone, she said. She strongly feels an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, she said, referring to King’s famous quote.
“We’re all here together in this world and we all have to learn how to live together,” she said. “Hatred has no place here.”
