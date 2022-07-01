2022 Galveston Youth Leadership Awards finalists (back row left to right) Madalyn Bond, Jamari Crooks, Caden Henderson, William Livanec and Renard L. Simmons Jr. Front row (left to right) Arleth Fores, Sara Gabriel, Noa Seigel, Taylor McDaniel and Yasmine Rawas. Not pictured are Megan Maxwell and Kyle Nathan Tan.
Dr. Ben Raimer (left), Dr. Sharon Raimer (right) present Renard L. Simmons Jr. of Ball High School with the third-place in the Galveston Youth Leadership Awards.
Photo/Mark Kinonen, UTMB
Noa Seigel of Ball High School was awarded first-place Galveston Youth Leadership Awards honors by Dr. Harold Vanderpool at the May 3 awards dinner.
Photo/ Mark Kinonen, UTMB
Photo/Mark Kinonen, UTMB
Ball High School senior Sara Gabriel receives the second-place Galveston Youth Leadership Awards honors from Dr. Andrew Grant.
Twelve of Galveston’s best and brightest high school seniors were recently honored as finalists for the prestigious Galveston Youth Leadership Awards.
The 2022 Galveston Youth Leadership Awards Awards Dinner was held May 3 at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
The 2022 finalists were Madalyn Bond, of Odyssey Academy; Kyle Nathan Tan, of O’Connell College Preparatory School; and Jamari Crooks, Arleth Flores, Sara Gabriel, Caden Henderson, William Livanec, Megan Maxwell, Taylor McDaniel, Yasmine Rawas, Noa Seigel and Renard L. Simmons Jr., of Ball High School.
Faculty from each of the participating schools selected finalists based on academic achievement, cultural awareness, physical fitness and community service. All finalists received a $150 cash award from The Galveston County Daily News.
Community judges selected three finalists as first- through third-place winners. Seigel was awarded a first-place cash prize of $5,000 from the Jay Vanderpool Scholarship Fund and the Friends of Jay.
Second-place winner Gabriel received a $2,000 award from the Andrew and Eleanor Grant Family Fund; and Simmons, the third-place winner, was awarded $1,000 from the Ben and Sharon Raimer family.
Now in its 41st year, Galveston Youth Leadership Awards is the only surviving program of its type in the country. The Youth Leadership Awards originated in 1981 with the Westinghouse Corp., baseball legend Lou Brock and Group W Cable.
In 1987, when those organizations pulled out, the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund and Galveston College were instrumental in saving the local program. Today Galveston Youth Leadership Awards is supported by UTMB Health, The Galveston County Daily News, the philanthropic funds that finance the cash awards, and other community partners.
