BOX OFFICE
For an encore, ‘Joker’ is No. 1 again at movies
NEW YORK
Put on a happy face. “Joker” is No. 1 again.
Todd Phillip’s R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Warner Bros.’ sensation, starring Joaquin Phoenix, took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent” sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. “Mistress of Evil,” starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend.
With such a close race at the top between “Joker” and “Mistress of Evil,” the order could switch when final figures are released Monday.
But ticket sales have continued to surge well past expectations for “Joker.” With a modest budget of $60 million, it’s been extraordinarily profitable for Warner Bros. — although the studio, to mitigate risk, shared costs with Bron Studios and Village Roadshow Pictures.
This week, “Joker” became the most successful R-rated moved ever, not accounting for inflation, in worldwide release. It’s made $849 million globally, including $47.8 million internationally over the weekend. (Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” remains the R-rated domestic leader, with $370.8 million.)
Despite mixed reviews, “Joker” — a “Taxi Driver”-styled spin on a comic-book origin story — has already amassed a box-office total exceeding that of more mainstream superhero movies such as “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Wonder Woman.”
No new releases mustered any competition with the holdovers. The best-performing newcomer was the STX Entertainment horror thriller “Countdown.” It grossed $9 million. Sony Screen Gems’ “Black and Blue,” a police thriller starring Naomie Harris, opened with $8.3 million.
Holding especially well was “The Addams Family,” United Artists and MGM’s Halloween-timed animated reboot of the macabre family. It slid just 28 percent in its second weekend with $11.7 million, good for third place
Much of the weekend’s action was in limited or expanding releases for acclaimed Oscar contenders.
Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” a black-and-white psychological drama starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as 19th century lighthouse keepers, made $3 million on just 586 screens for A24.
Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” about a 10-year-old boy growing up in Nazi Germany, expanded into 55 theaters, earning a strong $1 million. In September, the Fox Searchlight release won the Toronto Film Festival’s highly predictive audience award, setting it up as a potential Academy Awards favorite. Its initial expansion suggests it will be a hit with audiences, too.
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” which is expected to lead the box office next weekend, got off to a $12.8 million start in a handful of international markets before its stateside debut.
GARDEN STATE STARS
“Seinfeld” star Alexander, Southside
Johnny in NJ hall
ASBURY PARK, N.J.
“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, rocker Southside Johnny Lyon and the authors of “Jaws” and “Game Of Thrones” are among those being inducted to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
Fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, already in the hall, is due to induct Southside Johnny during Sunday night’s ceremony in Asbury Park.
The winners were announced in May.
In the category of arts and letters, inductees include “Jaws” author Peter Benchley of Pennington, longtime Star-Ledger sports columnist Jerry Izenberg of Neptune, “Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin of Bayonne and photographer Timothy White of Fort Lee.
In the performing arts category, Alexander, who grew up in Livingston and played George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” is among the winners. Lyon, of Neptune, helped pioneer the Jersey shore sound with The Asbury Jukes, and pop rock band The Smithereens, with members from Carteret and Scotch Plains, was honored as well.
In the sports category, New York Giants football players Harry Carson of Franklin Lakes and Bart Oates of Harding are being inducted, along with Donovan of Ridgewood and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez of Old Bridge.
OBITUARY
Paul Barrere, guitarist-singer for Little Feat, dies at 71
NEW YORK
Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. He was 71.
Barrere’s passing was announced Saturday by surviving members of the band, who honored his contributions to the music world. He died Saturday morning at a hospital in Los Angeles due to side effects from an ongoing treatment for liver disease.
“Paul, sail on to the next place in your journey with our abiding love for a life always dedicated to the muse and the music,” Little Feat’s Bill Payne, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, Kenny Gradney and Gabe Ford said in a statement.
Little Feat’s lead guitarist, singer and main songwriter, Lowell George, died in 1979. But Barrere was a foundational part of Little Feat’s funky, blues-inflected Southern rock. He wrote or co-wrote some of the band’s most beloved songs including “Skin It Back,” “Time Loves a Hero” and “Old Folks Boogie.”
After initially auditioning as a bassist, Barrere joined the band three years after its founding in 1969. The band would carve out a distinct, danceable American sound of their own that melded blues, rockabilly, country, gospel and funk.
Little Feat is currently on a 50th anniversary tour that Barrere sat out due to his health. It was set to wrap up Sunday in Wilks-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Bonnie Raitt, with whom Barrere also played, remembered the guitarist Sunday, calling him “a cornerstone of one of the greatest bands of all time.”
“We will hold him in our hearts and celebrate his life and music always,” Raitt said.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.