Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.