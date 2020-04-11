HAPPY BIRTHDAY De’Andre Mykal Beyonce, Brandon Robinson, Connor Behrens, Tony Robbins, Lynnette Shyne, Tori Harden, Larry Milligan, Janis Layer, Richard Shaw, Dana Avery and Steve Mistretta.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Elizabeth Calvert.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Bill and Kathleen Dagg, celebrating 54 years; Charles and Carol Martorell, celebrating 50 years; Rodney and Sandra Low, celebrating 32 years; and Jordan and Tiffany Elder, celebrating five years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Brandon Broussard, Gabby Naillie, Shane Henry, Joseph Anderson, Robert Jackson, Dolores Nichols, Kelvin Boyd, Raynika Smith, Ronnie Bennett and Koah Valencia.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY David Schultz, Dollie Bell, Diane Peña, Susan Milligan, Charta Cooper, Jayuan McMurrin, Deborah Warren and Danielle Perez.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription