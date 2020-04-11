HAPPY BIRTHDAY De’Andre Mykal Beyonce, Brandon Robinson, Connor Behrens, Tony Robbins, Lynnette Shyne, Tori Harden, Larry Milligan, Janis Layer, Richard Shaw, Dana Avery and Steve Mistretta.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Elizabeth Calvert.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Bill and Kathleen Dagg, celebrating 54 years; Charles and Carol Martorell, celebrating 50 years; Rodney and Sandra Low, celebrating 32 years; and Jordan and Tiffany Elder, celebrating five years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Brandon Broussard, Gabby Naillie, Shane Henry, Joseph Anderson, Robert Jackson, Dolores Nichols, Kelvin Boyd, Raynika Smith, Ronnie Bennett and Koah Valencia.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY David Schultz, Dollie Bell, Diane Peña, Susan Milligan, Charta Cooper, Jayuan McMurrin, Deborah Warren and Danielle Perez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.