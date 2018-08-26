SANTA FE
Santa Fe Independent School District’s Board of Trustees Monday reviewed seven different options for renovating the high school after the May 18 shooting, but acknowledged any more extensive renovation would require additional funding.
“We’ve got to remind people that some students aren’t in the best locations, but we are working on it,” board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman said.
The discussion comes after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others on May 18 at Santa Fe High School.
Officials with cre8 Architects, a Houston firm, presented a variety of options to trustees Monday — some including more space to accommodate growing enrollment and others focused more on rebuilding the areas affected by the shooting — as part of what trustees are calling “Phase 2” of the school’s renovations.
The firm already had been retained by the district for the design of the district’s new elementary school.
The board in July approved spending up to $650,000 to renovate the part of the high school where the shooting took place, officials said. Two art classrooms were closed off, and a new hallway was constructed through part of the school, so students can avoid that section.
Some classes have been moved to accommodate the renovation, officials said.
But some longer-term renovations could include building additional classroom space for a ninth-grade center, adding an additional wing for career and technical center and moving the spaces for dance and art, among other options.
Some of the renovations include extra space for more than 1,800 students, officials said. The high school’s current enrollment is a little more than 1,400 students.
Each of the options would not involve using space where the shooting took place, officials said.
Architects Monday told trustees it would take them two or three weeks to come up with cost estimates for any of the options. Trustees could also pick and choose aspects from different options, architects said.
“Each of these would require additional funding,” Superintendent Leigh Wall said. “We aren’t paying for this out of fund balance. They’ve got to be our long-term goal.”
The school board approved a $39 million budget on June 25, which did not include a tax increase, officials said.
The district has left open the possibility of having a bond election as soon as November, though no actual proposal to have such an election has been introduced yet, Norman said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
