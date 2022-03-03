GALVESTON
People suffering from drug, alcohol and mental health issues present some of the most vexing problems to Galveston County’s justice system. Such problems can lead people into cycles of incarceration in which they’re punished but never address the issues that led to breaking the law in the first place.
A group new to Galveston County hopes it can help more people break that cycle by offering support to speciality courts designed to treat people not punish them.
Houston-based nonprofit Justice Forward on Wednesday announced it was expanding its mission to Galveston County.
Justice Forward works with people who are participating in speciality courts, like drug court or mental health court, to fill gaps that might prevent them from successfully completing the programs, said Devon Anderson, the group’s executive director.
Justice Forward might help find and pay for transitional housing, provide transportation services or help pay for counseling for participants. The group even helps people with tuition for college.
“Some people go to drug court with resources,” Anderson said. “They might have a safe place to live, but most don’t. Most don’t have any resources.”
Speciality courts are diversion programs designed to reduce the number of people frequently moving in and out of the justice system. Participants who are suffering from drug or alcohol abuse issues, or mental health problems, are given the opportunity to participate in the speciality court in exchange for the possibility of having charges against them dropped.
Participating in the courts might mean attending therapy, joining an in-patient treatment program or submitting to more frequent drug tests, officials said.
The assistance program could be transformational for Galveston County’s diversion programs. Some people who participate in the program need help obtaining very basic things like food and clothing, said 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor, who presides over the drug court.
Speciality courts require commitment and work. It can take more than a year to complete a program, and during that time participants still have to find ways to ways to make ends meet.
“Sometimes, when they’re in a speciality court to begin with, they can’t work and focus on what their needs are,” Ellisor said. “They need to eat. They need clothes for their kids.”
During Wednesday’s announcement, graduates of the county’s speciality courts applauded the arrival of the program and said they hoped it could lead more people to follow their path.
“I can see how much that helps,” said Diana Knotts, who was accepted into the drug court program in 2018, after a series of arrests she blamed on addiction.
Knotts was able to complete the drug court program because someone sponsored her stay at a sober-living home, she said.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do that myself,” she said. “It will help people like me that need some more. The drug court sends you to rehab, but sometimes rehab’s not enough. You need somewhere to go when you get out of rehab so you don’t fall back into those old places.”
Galveston County has had a drug speciality court since 2012. The mental health court began accepting participants last year. The county also has a speciality court for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, but that court isn’t participating in the Justice Forward program.
Ellisor lobbied Justice Forward to come to Galveston County after reading about the program in a Houston newspaper, he said. Justice Forward, which previously was known as the Harris County Drug Court Foundation, was established in 2006.
Officials promised the program’s arrival in Galveston was designed to assist county residents. The nonprofit has set up a separate bank account that will be reserved for helping people in Galveston County, officials said.
